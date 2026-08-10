BRUGAL CULMINATES LIMITED-EDITION RUM COLLECTION WITH COLECCIÓN VISIONARIA EDICIÓN 03, COCONUT

Maestra Ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana unveils the final chapter of the collection, advancing her innovative Aromatic Cask Toasting technique by selecting coconut, a powerful symbol of Dominican identity and abundance

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brugal, the ultra-premium Dominican rum brand today announces the final installation of its limited-edition series: Colección Visionaria Edición 03, Coconut. A vision born from over 135 years of rum mastery, crafted by fifth generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana, the new offering marks the completion of a three part exploration into the Dominican Republic's heritage with a window into an ingredient deeply rooted in the culture of the island. Colección Visionaria Edición 03 is the last limited-edition release across the Colección Visionaria collection and will be available for $69.99 at select retailers nationwide.

Brugal announces Colección Visionaria Edición 03, the last limited-edition release across its Colección Visionaria collection.

Under the stewardship of Villanueva, Colección Visionaria Edición 03 continues the journey led by the first two releases, toasting French oak casks with Dominican coconuts creating a subtle, elegant character. The result is an attractive, tropical rum, deeply rooted in the brand identity, that maintains the layered complexity of the Colección Visionaria series.

Created in the signature Colección Visionaria style that is layered and complex, the selection of coconut was inspired by how intrinsic this island staple is to the Dominican Republic. Deeply integrated in the region's economy and gastronomy, coconut is part of the Dominican rhythm. From its palms lining the coastline and greeting all that arrive to coconut water serving as an everyday ritual for locals and visitors alike, coconut instantly evokes a sense of place, warmth, and authenticity.

"Colección Visionaria was born from a desire to capture the beauty of my home, through 100% Dominican ingredients," says Jassil Villanueva Quintana. "For this final addition, I chose coconut because it is the rhythm of our island—from the shade of the palms to the ritual of coconut water shared among friends. In Colección Visionaria Edición 03, we have captured that warmth, creating a rum that is as much a tribute to our future as it is to our heritage."

Colección Visionaria Edición 03 is a sophisticated evolution of Brugal's profile and testament to the passion and dedication brought to the craft. The Aromatic Toast Casking technique is the mark of the collection and makes for an exquisite rum that honors Brugal's heritage and that of its homeland.

A perfect addition to the bar cart of rum enthusiasts, Colección Visionaria Edición 03 is adorned with Brugal's iconic protective netting—adapted in navy blue, which has become synonymous with the collection. A true collector's piece, each bottle is carefully sealed by hand, personally signed by Jassil Villanueva Quintana, and complete with the batch number on the label.

For more information on Brugal, the home of rum mastery in the Dominican Republic, please visit: Brugal-Rum.com.

COLECCIÓN VISIONARIA EDICIÓN 03 QUICK FACTS:

Product Details: ABV: 45% Suggested Retail Price: $69.99 USD/bottle Only six batches will be distilled and sold worldwide Less than 35,000 bottles worldwide Expertly crafted using Brugal's unique Aromatic Cask Toasting technique, a pioneering process perfected through five generations of Maestro Roneros

Tasting Notes: Color : Bright amber gold Nose : Creamy vanilla and burnt sugar reminiscent of caramel. Accompanied by sweet lemon, hints of coconut water, toasted/smoky nuances, and a touch of wood spice. Palate: Creamy and enveloping with bright citrus notes of orange peel blend, sweetness of coconut water, vanilla, and caramel. Texture and depth are added with its woody and smoky character. A smooth finish with hints of toffee and almond. Finish: Lingering echoes of spice, toasted oak, and a soft sweetness.



ABOUT BRUGAL:

Home to 135 years of rum mastery, Brugal is an award-winning premium rum producer from the Dominican Republic. An esteemed portfolio of high-quality, top-shelf aged rums tells the story of five generations of liquid mastery that began in 1888 by legendary founder Don Andrés Brugal. After traveling from Spain and Cuba to the Dominican Republic, Don Andrés and his family settled in Puerto Plata. They began distilling a uniquely light and pure spirit, harnessing the warm, tropical sun to imbue their spirit with complexity and flavor to create elegant, aromatic, and smooth Dominican rum. Since its foundation, Brugal's cherished traditions and production expertise have been passed down through five generations of Maestros Roneros, each continuing to innovate. This mindset ensures that each expression remains of the highest quality yet relevant through the decades. Over 130 years later, the legacy of Brugal continues to bring out the very best in our rum, as demonstrated by outstanding growth in its home market of the Dominican Republic and Spain, its leading international market. International growth for Brugal's ultra-premium expression, Brugal 1888, has accelerated as more consumers discover and share the wonders of our double-aged Dominican rum. To learn more, please visit https://www.brugal-rum.com/en-us.

ABOUT EDRINGTON:

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, Brugal Rum, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, The Famous Grouse, Naked Malt, and Noble Oak bourbon. In the American whiskey category, Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin and Wyoming Whiskey.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries worldwide through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £320 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity, and excellence.

SOURCE Brugal