Brugal Rum Unveils New Creative Campaign Centered Around Passion

Developed in partnership with Hudson Rouge, the campaign draws on the passion and dedication the Brugal family feel for their craft, which has been passed down through 5 generations of family Rum Masters since 1888

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For five generations, the Brugal family has been devoted to crafting the finest rum and today Brugal is entering a new creative chapter with a new brand campaign. At the heart of this campaign is a simple yet powerful truth: "Passion is what sets us apart, and passion is what brings us together." Through striking visuals that reflect a deep commitment to rum mastery this campaign celebrates the passion that has guided Brugal's hands and hearts since 1888, setting Brugal apart, one bottle at a time.

Brugal Rum Unveils New Creative Campaign

"In every cask, there is a story, and we hope to share ours, our passion for rum, with the world," said Jassil Villanueva Quintana, Brugal's Fifth-Generation Rum Master and second-great granddaughter of Brugal's founder Andres Brugal. "I'm inspired by my family of Rum Masters who came before me, and together our passion for our craft ensures that every blend is a careful composition of the finest hand-picked casks and aged rums, balanced to perfection. Our rum is more than just a spirit, it's a bond shared between family, Maestros and community. Every bottle is a story of unity, dedication and care that's meant to be enjoyed together."

The campaign launches this week in the U.S. with a bold, multi-channel strategy designed to maximize visibility and drive deep consumer engagement. Leading with high-impact Out-of-Home placements in high-footfall areas of New York and Miami, the campaign captures attention in key urban hubs. This is complemented by a full digital rollout, including website banners, paid and organic social media, search, and YouTube, all directing consumers to an immersive landing page where they can explore the story behind Brugal and its exceptional rum.

"Brugal is so much more than rum. It is a family business, it is a commitment to legacy, and rum mastery, adds Gregory Cozzolino, Marketing Director of Breakthrough Brands at Edrington. "This campaign allows us to share with the world what sets Brugal apart."

In celebration, Brugal will take over locations in NYC and Miami to bring to life the Brugal Social Club, bringing passionate people together to immerse themselves in the world of rum mastery.

For additional information on Brugal and to learn more about its signature double-aging process and bespoke cask-toasting techniques, please visit Brugal-Rum.com.

ABOUT BRUGAL:

Home to 135 years of rum mastery, Brugal is an award-winning premium rum producer from the Dominican Republic. An esteemed portfolio of high-quality, top-shelf aged rums tells the story of five generations of liquid mastery that began in 1888 by legendary founder Don Andrés Brugal. After traveling from Spain and Cuba to the Dominican Republic, Don Andrés and his family settled in Puerto Plata. They began distilling a uniquely light and pure spirit, harnessing the warm, tropical sun to imbue their spirit with complexity and flavor to create elegant, aromatic, and smooth Dominican rum. Since its foundation, Brugal's cherished traditions and production expertise have been passed down through five generations of Maestros Roneros, each continuing to innovate. This mindset ensures that each expression remains of the highest quality yet relevant through the decades. Over 130 years later, the legacy of Brugal continues to bring out the very best in our rum, as demonstrated by outstanding growth in its home market of the Dominican Republic and Spain, its leading international market. International growth for Brugal's ultra-premium expression, Brugal 1888, has accelerated as more consumers discover and share the wonders of our double-aged Dominican rum. To learn more, please visit https://www.brugal-rum.com/en-us .

ABOUT EDRINGTON:

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, Brugal Rum, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, The Famous Grouse, Naked Malt, and Noble Oak bourbon. In the American whiskey category, Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin and Wyoming Whiskey.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries worldwide through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £320 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity, and excellence.

SOURCE Brugal