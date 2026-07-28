Bruno Marc Celebrates 13 Years of Redefining Modern Men's Footwear with "Style Without Compromise" Anniversary Celebration

The month-long event honors the brand's journey from everyday dress shoes to versatile footwear designed for the way men live, work, and move today, featuring exclusive rewards and up to 50% off bestselling styles

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruno Marc today announced its 13th Anniversary Celebration, a month-long event running from July 24 through September 2 that honors the brand's mission to redefine modern men's footwear through versatile design, everyday comfort and accessible style. The celebration will feature exclusive member rewards, limited-time promotions and up to 50% off select bestselling footwear styles.

Bruno Marc is celebrating its 13th anniversary with a month-long “Style Without Compromise” campaign running July 24 through September 2, 2026, honoring the brand’s evolution in modern men’s footwear and its commitment to balancing refined style, everyday comfort, versatility, and accessible value. The celebration features exclusive member rewards, giveaway opportunities, limited-time promotions, double points, and savings of up to 50% off select bestselling styles across dress shoes, Oxfords, dress sneakers, loafers, casual sneakers, and formal occasion footwear. Highlighting the brand’s signature approach to Smart Luxury, the anniversary collection showcases versatile designs created to move seamlessly from work and business settings to travel, everyday wear, and special occasions, reflecting Bruno Marc’s continued mission to help modern men look polished and feel comfortable without compromise.

For more than a decade, Bruno Marc has challenged the idea that men must choose between looking polished and feeling comfortable. As work environments, dress codes and daily routines continue to evolve, the brand has remained focused on creating footwear that adapts seamlessly to the way men live today.

Built around the philosophy of "Style Without Compromise," Bruno Marc has helped bridge the gap between traditional dress shoes and casual sneakers, creating versatile designs that combine refined aesthetics with comfort-driven features. From business meetings and daily commutes to travel and weekend plans, the brand's collections are designed for men who need footwear that can keep pace with every part of their day. Through lightweight constructions, cushioned footbeds, flexible outsoles and thoughtfully designed silhouettes, Bruno Marc continues to deliver footwear that balances timeless style with modern functionality across traditional dress shoes, dress sneakers, fashion sneakers, loafers and occasion styles.

The anniversary celebration reflects Bruno Marc's continued growth among millions of customers worldwide who seek footwear that delivers style, versatility, comfort and value without compromise. As men's wardrobes continue to become more flexible and multifunctional, Bruno Marc remains committed to designing shoes that move effortlessly between every occasion.

13 Years of Doing One Thing Right: Style Without Compromise

For thirteen years, Bruno Marc has remained focused on one simple idea: footwear should deliver both style and comfort without requiring compromise or breaking the bank. As men's lifestyles have evolved, so have their expectations for footwear. The modern consumer moves between professional settings, travel, social occasions and everyday routines, creating a growing demand for versatile shoes that can adapt across multiple moments. Bruno Marc recognized this shift early, developing footwear that combines the refined appearance of traditional dress styles with comfort-focused features designed for everyday wear. From business casual sneakers and lightweight dress shoes to classic Oxfords and loafers, the brand's collections reflect the evolving way men approach style today.

The anniversary celebration highlights the philosophy that has shaped Bruno Marc for the past thirteen years: Style Without Compromise. By focusing on versatile designs, wearable comfort, and accessible value, the brand continues to create footwear that meets the needs of modern wardrobes. For Bruno Marc, the milestone represents more than thirteen years in business. It marks the continued pursuit of a standard that has guided the brand since its beginning: creating thoughtfully designed shoes that empower men to move confidently through every occasion, without ever having to choose between looking good and feeling good.

Anniversary Celebration Offers

To commemorate its 13th anniversary, Bruno Marc is offering customers multiple opportunities to shop exclusive promotions throughout the event.

July 24–30 | Anniversary Preview

Subscribe to Enter: Customers who subscribe to the Bruno Marc newsletter will receive one entry into the anniversary giveaway. Each account is eligible for one entry.

Customers who subscribe to the Bruno Marc newsletter will receive into the anniversary giveaway. Each account is eligible for one entry. Share for an Extra Entry: Customers who share the promotion on social media will receive one additional giveaway entry for another chance to win.

Customers who share the promotion on social media will receive one additional giveaway entry for another chance to win. Giveaway Prizes Include: $25 Off a $100+ Purchase $15 Off a $70+ Purchase Free Shipping Code $25 E-Gift Card





July 31–August 3 | Flash Sale

Limited-time offers of up to 50% off select bestselling footwear styles.

August 4–16 | Members Early Access

Exclusive member savings:

Spend $69, save $15

Spend $99, save $25

Spend $129, save $35

August 17–30 | Anniversary Event

Exclusive Savings for All Customers:

Spend $69, Save $15

Spend $99, Save $25

Spend $129, Save $35

Double Points for Members: Members can earn double points on every purchase, with no minimum spending requirement.

August 31–September 2 | Final Days

Final opportunity to access anniversary pricing before the celebration ends.

Anniversary Spotlight: Signature Styles

The anniversary celebration spotlights a curated selection of Bruno Marc's bestselling styles, showcasing the brand's signature blend of refined design, everyday comfort, and versatile appeal. From polished workday essentials to elevated options for special occasions, each style reflects the brand's commitment to helping modern men look and feel their best wherever the day takes them.

CrossFlex NeatPolish+ Men's Dress Sneakers Casual Oxford Shoes | $61.99 → $37.59

A modern interpretation of the classic wingtip Oxford, GRANDWING combines traditional brogue detailing with sneaker-inspired comfort. Featuring a wrinkle-resistant upper, leather-covered latex footbed and lightweight EVA sole, the style delivers sophisticated design with all-day wearability.

MaxFlex SuiteCraft- Men's Business Casual Oxford Sneakers | $65.99 → $40.99

Designed for today's professionals, this hybrid dress sneaker blends Oxford-inspired styling with premium cushioned support, breathable construction, and durable traction for seamless transitions from workdays to evenings.

Men's Business Casual Oxford Shoes | $55.99 → $45.99

Designed for the modern workday, this contemporary Oxford combines polished style with everyday comfort. Featuring a soft, flexible construction, padded cushioning, and a flexible outsole, it offers effortless movement and all-day wearability, making it a versatile choice for business-casual settings and beyond.

CrossFlex NeatPolish Men's Non-Slip Casual Oxford Sneakers | $60.99 → $42.99

A clean, timeless Oxford that balances classic polish with everyday comfort. A leather-covered latex insole provides cushioned support, while a flexible EVA platform keeps every step lightweight and comfortable.

Men's Sleek Monk Strap Loafer Shoes | $64.99 → $43.99

A refined double monk strap that brings classic sophistication to the modern wardrobe, featuring timeless detailing, cushioned support, and comfortable wear for business meetings, special occasions, and formal settings.

Men's Metallic Slip-On Dress Loafers | $54.99 → $45.99

A sleek slip-on loafer designed to elevate everyday style, featuring refined metallic accents and a cushioned footbed for effortless comfort from the office to evening events.

KnitFlex Breeze+ Men's Mesh Wingtip Oxford Sneakers | $58.99 → $44.99

A lightweight everyday essential designed for life on the go, featuring breathable mesh, removable cushioning, and a flexible outsole for comfortable wear from travel days to daily commutes.

Men's Classic Cap-Toe Formal Oxford Shoes | $62.99 → $45.99

A modern interpretation of the classic cap-toe Oxford, the PRINCE combines timeless style with breathable comfort and cushioned support, with both standard and wide-width options designed to accommodate different fits.

CrossFlex GentEdge Men's Wide Fit Casual Dress Sneakers | $51.99 → $42.99

Designed for professionals who need a little extra room, this wide-fit dress sneaker pairs a clean Oxford-inspired look with a premium vegan leather upper, cushioned insole, and supportive outsole for all-day comfort and stability.

Men's Fashion Casual Dress Sneakers | $45.99 → $45.99

An everyday casual sneaker engineered for versatility. Arch-support cushioning, padded collar, durable rubber outsole and excellent wet-surface traction make it equally comfortable for commuting, walking or weekend wear, while the clean lace-up design pairs effortlessly with jeans, chinos or smart casual outfits.

Men's Classic Metallic Horsebit Loafers | $50.99 → $37.99

A refined slip-on featuring hand-sewn construction, smooth PU leather and a polished horsebit detail. The leather-covered latex footbed and durable outsole deliver everyday comfort, making it a sophisticated option for office wear, travel and business casual dressing.

Men's Comfortable Smart Casual Sneakers | $50.99 → $50.99

Designed around all-day comfort, these contemporary sneakers feature a supportive EVA insole with built-in arch support, breathable mesh lining and durable EVA-rubber outsole. The thicker modern sole creates a fresh smart-casual aesthetic suitable for everyday styling.

Men's Classic Cap-Toe Formal Oxford Shoes | $50.99 → $42.99

Offering the same timeless cap-toe styling as the PRINCE but with additional room for wider feet. Cushioned latex support, breathable lining and versatile formal styling ensure all-day comfort without compromising classic elegance.

Men's Stylish Velvet Tuxedo Dress Shoes | $58.99 → $44.99

Designed for weddings, galas, and evening occasions, these statement-making tuxedo shoes feature luxurious velvet or patent-finish options, a supportive memory foam insole, and a durable TPR outsole. The slip-on construction delivers effortless sophistication with exceptional comfort.

Men's Moc Toe Driving Loafers | $49.99 → $34.99

A versatile driving loafer designed for travel and everyday city wear, featuring classic moc-toe stitching, a soft leather lining, EVA cushioning, and lightweight flexibility for comfortable, easygoing style on the go.

Men's Modern Casual Oxford Shoes | $60.99 → $43.99

Blending classic Oxford styling with casual versatility, this design features perforated synthetic leather for enhanced airflow, cushioned insoles, and a supportive TPR outsole. Whether paired with tailored trousers or denim, it offers effortless style from office hours to evenings out.

Men's Fashion Tuxedo Oxford Shoes | $55.99 → $42.99

An elevated formal Oxford featuring glossy patent vegan leather paired with luxurious velvet accents. A foam-cushioned footbed and durable ABS-rubber outsole complete a sophisticated design made for weddings, black-tie events and special celebrations.

Men's Slip-On Loafers | $61.99 → $45.99

Combining patent vegan leather with velvet detailing, these slip-on loafers deliver modern luxury without sacrificing comfort. The removable foot-conforming insole and durable TPR outsole make them ideal for extended formal occasions.

CrossFlex Lite Polish Men's Non-Slip Smart Casual Oxfords | $62.99 → $44.99

Built for everyday versatility, this Derby-inspired Oxford features a soft vegan leather upper, lightweight non-slip outsole and foam cushioning. The sport-inspired sole provides the comfort of a sneaker while maintaining a polished appearance suitable for work or weekends.

Men's Penny Loafers | $62.99 → $54.00

Minimalist styling meets maximum comfort. A resilient memory foam insole, supple vegan leather upper, and lightweight EVA outsole create a loafer that transitions effortlessly from office attire to casual weekends while remaining exceptionally easy to wear.

Men's Suede Oxford Dress Shoes | $61.99 → $44.99

Crafted with a premium suede upper and clean plain-toe silhouette, these suede Oxford dress shoes offer understated sophistication for smart-casual dressing. The secure lace-up design and durable outsole make it an ideal everyday Oxford for men seeking effortless refinement with a softer, more relaxed aesthetic.

Availability

Bruno Marc's 13th Anniversary Celebration runs July 24 through September 2, 2026, with savings available throughout the event and select styles discounted by up to 50%. Whether refreshing a work wardrobe, preparing for upcoming formal occasions or upgrading everyday essentials, shoppers can discover Bruno Marc's signature balance of timeless style and all-day comfort at the brand's best prices of the season.

About Bruno Marc

Bruno Marc is redefining modern men's footwear through smart luxury—offering impeccably crafted shoes that blend refined style, advanced comfort, and everyday versatility without the luxury markup. Since 2013, the brand has combined timeless elegance with practical performance, creating Oxfords, sneakers, and dress shoes designed to move seamlessly through boardrooms, city streets, and beyond. Every pair embodies sophistication, durability, and thoughtful design, making high-end style accessible to the modern man.

At the core of Bruno Marc is the Smart Luxury philosophy: "Smart" means making considered choices—investing in quality, craftsmanship, and comfort engineered for life. "Luxury" means confidence, expressed through materials, design, and enduring style. Bruno Marc shoes don't just complete an outfit; they empower every step, offering reliable performance, elevated aesthetics, and effortless confidence. With every pair, the wearer experiences a modern, elevated approach to luxury—practical, polished, and unmistakably refined.

SOURCE Bruno Marc