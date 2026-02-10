Bruno Marc Launches the Crafture Leather Collection, Redefining Dress Shoes for Everyday Wear

A performance-driven men's premium leather dress shoes collection engineered for comfort, style, and life in motion without the luxury markup

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruno Marc announces the launch of the Crafture Leather Collection, a new lineup of men's premium leather dress shoes engineered for all-day comfort, durability, and modern versatility without luxury pricing. Designed to bridge the gap between traditional formality and daily wearability, the collection challenges the long-standing expectation that dress shoes must be stiff, restrictive, or reserved for special occasions.

Bruno Marc introduces the Crafture Leather Collection, a lineup of men’s premium leather dress shoes engineered for all-day comfort, durability, and modern versatility at an accessible price. Combining Argentina’s finest full-grain leather with the brand’s exclusive Triple-Cushioning All-Day Comfort System, each shoe flexes naturally, absorbs impact, and provides all-day support without stiffness. Designed for daily wear, the collection features slip-resistant outsoles, long-lasting durability, and refined silhouettes that transition seamlessly from office to travel and social settings. With styles like the foldable Solace Reserve loafer, the cloud-like Reign Oxford, and the performance-driven Regal Reserve wingtip, Crafture Leather Collection redefines modern dress shoes, delivering elevated style, advanced comfort, and smart luxury without compromise.

As menswear continues its shift toward relaxed business dressing and multi-purpose wardrobes, Crafture Leather Collection reflects how modern professionals actually live and move. By reimagining leather dress shoes as daily performance footwear, the collection delivers refined polish that transitions seamlessly from the office to travel and social settings without sacrificing comfort.

Designed for Daily Wear, Crafted Beyond Tradition

At the heart of the Crafture Leather Collection is Argentina's finest full-grain leather, hand-selected from the top 5% of hides for flawless quality and exceptional refinement. Each pair offers sumptuous softness, enduring strength, and a luxuriously smooth feel from the first wear. A near-zero finishing process preserves the leather's natural elegance, providing unmatched breathability and immediate comfort. Over time, the leather naturally develops a unique, radiant glow, evolving with timeless character and refined sophistication — a testament to Bruno Marc's unwavering dedication to craft.

Beneath its polished exterior, every style challenges the conventions of traditional dress shoes. Flexible forefeet move naturally with each step, high-rebound cushioning absorbs impact and reduces fatigue, and contoured arched insoles provide all-day support. Engineered for long hours of daily wear, the collection balances durability with practicality: slip-resistant outsoles deliver confident traction on dry (0.97) and wet (0.63) surfaces, while every shoe exceeds athletic benchmarks with over 50,000 flexes and an abrasion index of 121. The result is a seamless fusion of refined elegance and effortless movement, redefining what modern dress shoes can deliver.

The Crafture Leather Collection

Solace Reserve — Lightweight Versatility in a Timeless Loafer

Solace Reserve transforms the classic penny loafer into a high-performance, travel-ready essential. Its 180° foldable sole moves naturally with every step and packs flat for effortless portability—ideal for business trips or long days on the go. Weighing just 10.5 ounces per shoe with a 1 cm heel drop, it delivers a barefoot-inspired feel that reduces fatigue, while a mesh-covered, high-rebound insole cushions each stride. The piano-key outsole provides slip-resistant flexibility, long-lasting durability, and athletic-grade traction, tested to over 50,000 flexes. Finished with a subtle hand-rubbed patina, Solace Reserve blends mobility, craftsmanship, and understated elegance, proving a loafer can be both stylish and performance-ready.

Reign — The Only Oxfords That Don't Hurt

Reign shatters the myth that dress shoes must be stiff. Featuring Bruno Marc's industry-first Triple-Cushioning Technology, it fuses a flexible forefoot, shock-absorbing midsole and heel, and arched insole for cloud-like comfort from the very first step. A 4mm extra-padded collar ensures zero break-in, no rubbing, and blister-free wear. Engineered for durability, the outsole bends over 50,000 times and delivers athletic-grade traction on any surface. Finished in soft, breathable leather with a hand-applied patina, Reign blends timeless elegance with cutting-edge performance, redefining what a men's Oxford can do.

Regal Reserve — The Wingtip That Moves With You

Regal Reserve reimagines the iconic wingtip Oxford for modern life in motion. Its Triple-Cushioning Technology—flexible forefoot, dual midsole and heel cushioning, and contoured arched insole— offers luxury comfort no traditional wingtip can match. A 4mm extra-padded collar cradles the ankle, eliminating friction, break-in pain, and blisters, while the durable, non-slip outsole bends over 50,000 times and provides athletic-grade traction on dry and wet surfaces. Finished by hand with premium full-grain leather sourced from the top 5% of Argentine hides, Regal Reserve develops a unique patina over time, combining heritage wingtip elegance with modern versatility. From boardrooms to weekend outings, it's an Oxford engineered to move as hard as you do.

Why Crafture Leather Collection

Crafture Leather Collection was created to challenge one of the most persistent conventions in men's footwear—that dress shoes must be stiff, restrictive, and reserved for limited wear. This collection redefines the category, engineering formal shoes for the realities of modern, all-day movement.

At the foundation of collection is Bruno Marc's exclusive Triple-Cushioning All-Day Comfort System. Designed to flex with natural foot motion, absorb pressure over extended wear, and provide structured support without rigidity, the system delivers an unexpectedly light, adaptive feel. The result is sneaker-level comfort seamlessly integrated into a refined, timeless silhouette.

Crafture Leather is not designed for occasional use. It is modern luxury built for everyday wear—polished in appearance, effortless in feel, and durable in performance. Finished in premium leather and powered by advanced comfort engineering, the collection delivers elevated design and long-wear comfort at an accessible price point that challenges traditional luxury positioning. The collection establishes a new standard in men's dress shoes: sophisticated without stiffness, elegant without compromise, luxury without expense, and engineered for life in motion.

Availability

The Bruno Marc Crafture Leather Collection is available now on Amazon, Official Website, TikTok, and in selected retail stores.

About Bruno Marc

Bruno Marc is redefining modern men's footwear through smart luxury—offering impeccably crafted shoes that blend refined style, advanced comfort, and everyday versatility without the luxury markup. Since 2013, the brand has combined timeless elegance with practical performance, creating Oxfords, sneakers, and dress shoes designed to move seamlessly through boardrooms, city streets, and beyond. Every pair embodies sophistication, durability, and thoughtful design, making high-end style accessible to the modern man.

At the core of Bruno Marc is the Smart Luxury philosophy: "Smart" means making considered choices—investing in quality, craftsmanship, and comfort engineered for life. "Luxury" means confidence, expressed through materials, design, and enduring style. Bruno Marc shoes don't just complete an outfit; they empower every step, offering reliable performance, elevated aesthetics, and effortless confidence. With every pair, the wearer experiences a modern, elevated approach to luxury—practical, polished, and unmistakably refined.

