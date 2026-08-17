Brustein Law Secures $14.25 Million Federal Jury Verdict in NYPD Civil Rights Case

Dominguez v. City of New York

Verdict includes punitive damages against individual NYPD officers following a nine-day federal trial

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nine-day trial in the Southern District of New York, a federal jury returned a verdict against the City of New York and several NYPD officers in the amount of $14.25 million, awarding Mr. Dominguez $11.55 million in compensatory damages and $2.7 million in punitive damages against three individual officers.

Evan Brustein of Brustein Law PLLC served as lead trial counsel for the plaintiff, who prevailed on claims of:

excessive force

false arrest

malicious prosecution

fabrication of evidence

failure to intervene

battery.

The verdict marks a victory for the plaintiff, a young father, whose life was irrevocably altered on New Year's Day 2020 by police brutality, false arrest and malicious prosecution.

In the early morning hours of January 1, 2020, the then-25-year-old plaintiff attended a New Year's Eve gathering in Brooklyn, where he was assaulted. When police arrived, officers handcuffed him and repeatedly slammed his head into the ground instead of providing aid.

Evidence presented at trial showed that officers fabricated an allegation that he had assaulted an officer to justify their use of force. The fabricated allegation led to his false arrest and malicious prosecution, which continued for approximately 18 months.

Although more than 20 officers were at the scene, no body-worn-camera footage showing the arrest or use of force was preserved.

The officers' use of force left him with a fractured skull and a traumatic brain injury (TBI), permanently altering his life.

Evan Brustein led the trial team, joined by Brian L. Bromberg of the Bromberg Law Office, P.C., and Scott A. Korenbaum.

"For years, our client faced claims that he was responsible for the very injuries he suffered," said Evan Brustein. "Although this verdict cannot restore his health or return the time he lost, it vindicates his decision to stand firm and demand accountability."

Brustein Law encourages individuals who believe their civil rights have been violated to speak with experienced civil rights counsel, understand their legal options, and take action to ensure their voices are heard.

About Evan Brustein

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Brustein Law PLLC

299 Broadway, Suite 800

New York, NY 10007

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SOURCE Brustein Law PLLC