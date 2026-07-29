BSI Financial Expands Digital Mortgage Capabilities with Ginnie Mae eIssuer and eSubservicer Approvals

Company authorized to issue up to 1,000 eNotes and service loans in Ginnie Mae Digital Pools and Loan Packages

IRVING, Texas, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSI Financial Services, a national mortgage fintech platform, today announced that Ginnie Mae has approved the company as both an eIssuer and eSubservicer under its Digital Collateral Program. The approvals expand BSI's ability to support Ginnie Mae-backed digital mortgage assets across both securitization and servicing, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to technology-driven mortgage operations.

As an approved eIssuer and eSubservicer, BSI is authorized to create Ginnie Mae eNotes and Loan Packages and service loans held within them. As digital mortgage adoption accelerates, financial institutions increasingly need servicing partners with the infrastructure to manage digital collateral throughout the mortgage lifecycle.

The Ginnie Mae approvals reinforce the company's ongoing commitment to technology-driven mortgage operations. Post this

"The Ginnie Mae approvals reflect the work we've done to build the technology, operational controls and expertise needed to support digital mortgage assets," said Gagan Sharma, founder and CEO of BSI Financial Services. "They strengthen our ability to serve clients as the adoption of eNotes continues to grow."

The approvals followed Ginnie Mae's evaluation of BSI's operational processes and transaction testing for managing digital collateral. As part of the approval process, BSI demonstrated its ability to perform required servicing transactions involving eNotes through the MERS® eRegistry, including transfers of servicing, loan modifications, assumptions, paid-off and charged-off loan deactivations, and other servicing events required under Ginnie Mae's Digital Collateral Program.

About BSI Financial Services

BSI Financial Services, a mortgage fintech platform, is leading the evolution of mortgage servicing for originators, investors, and homeowners. The company brings together a talented team with extensive mortgage industry expertise, scalable digital capabilities, and deep regulatory understanding. BSI Financial is one of the fastest-growing mortgage servicers across the industry and currently services nearly $50 billion in mortgages. The company is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, and USDA, approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae, and rated by S&P, Fitch, KBRA and DBRS as a servicer. For more information, visit www.bsifinancial.com

PRESS CONTACT FOR BSI:

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

203-260-5476

[email protected]

SOURCE BSI Financial Services