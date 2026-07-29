BTGO Stock Drop: BitGo Investors Who Lost Money May Be Eligible to Participate in Securities Class Action; Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2026

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) securities: (1) Class A common stock in or traceable to BitGo's initial public offering ("IPO"), and/or (2) BitGo securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that BitGo Holdings, Inc. misled investors about the Company's financial performance and business prospects, including the impact that declining digital asset prices could have on its business and financial results.

Investors who purchased BTGO securities and suffered losses may have legal rights. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must file their papers with the court by August 7, 2026.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

What Is the BitGo Class Action About?

According to the complaint, BitGo's IPO Offering Documents were negligently prepared and contained allegedly untrue statements of material fact.

The lawsuit further alleges that BitGo and its executives failed to disclose material information concerning the Company's exposure to declining digital asset prices and the potential effect of those declines on BitGo's financial performance.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants:

understated the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to BitGo's business and financial performance ;

; failed to adequately disclose the potential impact of challenging cryptocurrency and digital asset market conditions on BitGo's results; and

and market conditions on BitGo's results; and made statements concerning BitGo's financial performance and prospects as a public company that allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

BitGo operates a digital asset infrastructure platform through which customers can store, trade, and stake digital assets.

What Happened to BitGo's Financial Results?

The complaint alleges that the truth began to emerge on March 26, 2026, when BitGo announced disappointing fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

Among other results, BitGo reported:

a $14.8 million net loss for 2025, compared with $156.6 million in net income in 2024; and

a quarterly margin of 0.21% in its Digital Asset Sales segment, compared with 0.47% during the prior year

BitGo also provided no explicit guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026, even though the quarter was scheduled to end only five days later. Instead, management provided general commentary indicating that BitGo's revenue streams were directly affected by a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Why Did BTGO Stock Fall?

Following BitGo's March 26, 2026 financial disclosure, investors reacted to the Company's reported net loss, lower Digital Asset Sales segment margin, lack of specific revenue guidance, and commentary concerning the impact of challenging macroeconomic conditions.

On March 27, 2026, BitGo stock fell $1.43 per share, or approximately 15.71%, to close at $7.67 per share.

The complaint alleges that the disclosure revealed information that had been concealed or inadequately disclosed to investors concerning BitGo's financial performance and business prospects.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the BitGo Lawsuit?

Investors who:

purchased or otherwise acquired BitGo Class A common stock in connection with or traceable to the Company's IPO ; and/or

; and/or purchased or otherwise acquired BitGo securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026

may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Investors who purchased BTGO securities during the applicable period and suffered losses may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is the BitGo Lead Plaintiff Deadline?

The deadline for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff is August 7, 2026.

The lead plaintiff is a representative investor who acts on behalf of other members of the proposed class in directing the litigation.

Investors do not have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in any recovery obtained through the class action. If an investor takes no action, that investor may remain an absent class member, subject to the rights and requirements applicable to the case.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the BitGo Class Action

What is the BitGo class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that BitGo misled investors about its financial performance and business prospects, including the potential impact of declining digital asset prices on the Company's business and financial results.

Why did BTGO stock fall?

According to the complaint, BitGo's stock fell after the Company reported a $14.8 million net loss for 2025, a decline in its Digital Asset Sales segment margin, and a lack of specific revenue guidance amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

How much did BTGO stock fall?

On March 27, 2026, BitGo stock declined $1.43 per share, or approximately 15.71%, closing at $7.67 per share.

What did the BitGo lawsuit allege about cryptocurrency prices?

The complaint alleges that BitGo understated the scope and severity of the risks that declining digital asset prices posed to its business and financial performance.

Who can participate in the BitGo class action?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BitGo Class A common stock in connection with or traceable to the Company's IPO, and/or BitGo securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026, may be eligible to participate.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially participate in any recovery obtained through the litigation.

What is the deadline to become lead plaintiff?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 7, 2026.

Does it cost anything to participate?

No, investors never pay attorneys' fees or expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders, defendants will pay attorneys' fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the BitGo securities class action may submit an inquiry, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Everything we do is rooted in the belief that responsible corporate leadership benefits everyone, from individual investors to the broader marketplace. Accountability and transparency are fundamental to that mission," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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