SLP Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that the Officers and Directors of Simulation Plus, Inc., Violated Securities Laws and Breached Fiduciary Duties to Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating Simulation Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) to determine whether certain officers and directors violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether Simulation Plus made materially false or misleading statements or omitted material information regarding its financial reporting, internal controls, and business outlook.

Investors who purchased Simulation Plus securities and suffered losses may have legal rights.

Why Is Robbins LLP Investigating Simulation Plus?

The investigation focuses on whether Simulation Plus failed to disclose material information concerning its financial reporting, revenue outlook, and internal controls before investors suffered significant losses.

On June 11, 2025, the Company announced preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue and lowered its full-year fiscal 2025 revenue outlook, citing market uncertainty.

Following the announcement, the stock price declined more than 24%, from $26.44 to $20.05 per share.

On July 14, 2025, the Company reported a net loss of $67.3 million and a $77.2 million non-cash impairment charge.

On July 15, 2025, Simulation Plus disclosed that it had dismissed Grant Thornton LLP as its independent auditor.

The Company further stated that issues involving segment reporting, reporting-unit determinations, and internal control over financial reporting prevented timely completion of its Form 10-Q.

Robbins LLP is investigating whether investors were adequately informed of these matters.

What Happened?

On June 11, 2025, Simulation Plus announced preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue and reduced its full-year revenue outlook, citing market uncertainty. Following the announcement, the Company's stock price fell more than 24%, from $26.44 to $20.05 per share.

Then, on July 14, 2025, Simulation Plus reported disappointing third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, including a net loss of $67.3 million and a $77.2 million non-cash impairment charge. The following day, the Company disclosed that it had dismissed its auditor, Grant Thornton LLP, and stated that issues involving segment reporting, reporting-unit determinations, and internal control over financial reporting prevented timely completion of its Form 10‑Q. Following these disclosures, the stock declined nearly 26%, from $17.47 to $12.97 per share.

Who May Be Eligible?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Simulation Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) securities and suffered losses may have legal rights. If you purchased Simulation Plus securities and experienced losses, contact Robbins LLP to learn more about your rights.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Simulation Plus investigation about?

The investigation concerns whether Simulation Plus and certain of its officers and directors made materially false or misleading statements or omitted material information concerning the Company's financial reporting, revenue outlook, and internal controls.

Why did Simulation Plus stock decline?

The stock declined after the Company lowered its revenue outlook and later reported a substantial net loss, a significant impairment charge, dismissed its auditor, and disclosed financial reporting issues.

Who can participate in the investigation?

Investors who purchased Simulation Plus securities and suffered losses may have legal rights.

Do I have to take any action now?

No. Contacting Robbins LLP is free and helps you understand your legal rights and available options.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors pay no attorneys' fees or litigation expenses unless there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Simulation Plus, Inc. securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP