bubly™ Sparkling Water Couples Up With Actor Chad Michael Murray to Make Fans Melt This Summer With Y2K Nostalgia and Limited-Edition Melted Ice Pop Flavor

bubly sparkling water brings a Y2K rom-com daydream to life for its top-selling nostalgia-inspired summer flavor with millennial heartthrob Chad Michael Murray and '00s creator and podcast host Erin Miller

bubly sparkling water taps actor Chad Michael Murray to star in its newest summer campaign for bubly Melted Ice Pop, leaning into swoon-worthy moments that made him a millennial heartthrob.

bubly Melted Ice Pop is a limited-time sparkling water flavor inspired by the classic red, white, and blue ice pops, with a refreshing blend of cherry, lime, and raspberry flavor with other natural flavors, made with no calories and no sweeteners. Available nationwide where bubly is sold, for a limited summer run only.

To celebrate the summer campaign, bubly sparkling water is also launching a limited-edition bubly Melted Ice Pop Y2K Summer Kit exclusively at Walmart.com, which includes Y2K-inspired accessories like a digitally signed poster of Chad Michael Murray, charm anklet, 8-pack of bubly Melted Ice Pop, inflatable cooler, beach towel and tote, and more.

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer season is heating up and bubly™ sparkling water is giving fans another reason to take an ice-cold sip. To celebrate its nostalgic summer-exclusive flavor, Melted Ice Pop, bubly is partnering with millennial heartthrob actor Chad Michael Murray for a Y2K-inspired social campaign and limited-edition product bundle designed to send fans straight back to their first summer crush.

bubly sparkling water taps actor Chad Michael Murray to star in its newest summer campaign for bubly Melted Ice Pop, bringing a rom-com daydream to life for ‘00s creator and podcast host Erin Miller in a Y2K inspired video. bubly is launching a limited-edition bubly Melted Ice Pop Y2K Summer Kit, available exclusively at Walmart.com The kit includes a digitally signed, teen magazine styled poster of Chad Michael Murray, a charm anklet, an 8-pack of bubly Melted Ice Pop, an inflatable cooler, a beach towel and tote, and more. bubly Melted Ice Pop is a limited-time sparkling water flavor inspired by the classic red, white and blue ice pops of summer, with a refreshing blend of cherry, lime and raspberry flavors with no calories and no sweeteners.

Murray stars alongside creator, podcast host, and self-proclaimed "90s and 00s historian" Erin Miller in a Y2K-inspired social video that brings the first-crush fantasy to life. Inspired by the nostalgic taste of bubly Melted Ice Pop and set to the 2005 hit song "Dirty Little Secret" by The All-American Rejects, the content transports Miller into a playful rom-com daydream filled with nods to Murray's most memorable moments and the kind of summer-crush energy millennials remember all too well.

"Playing into the hero love interest was a riot. I feel like everyone can relate to those summer moments of heart-fluttering excitement. Pairing up with bubly was all about unlocking that nostalgia with every sip, from the rush of the first look to the daydreams around it," said actor Chad Michael Murray.

"As someone whose entire corner of the internet is built around 90s and 2000s nostalgia, this was basically a millennial fever dream. Getting to recreate a Y2K rom-com moment with Chad Michael Murray felt like I somehow wandered into a movie I spent my teen years obsessing over," said creator and podcast host Erin Miller. "bubly Melted Ice Pop brings that same nostalgic summer feeling – the kind that takes you right back to your first crush."

"bubly Melted Ice Pop was made to tap into the kind of nostalgia that instantly takes fans back — to freezer pops, first crushes and the summer daydreams they still remember," said Katelyn Meola, Brand Marketing Director for bubly sparkling water. "Partnering with Chad as the ultimate millennial heartthrob energy and Erin for her relatable Y2K nostalgia creates a playful rom-com daydream that captures exactly what this refreshing flavor is all about: bright, nostalgic fun for the summer."

Where to find the bubly Melted Ice Pop Y2K Summer Kit

Fans can bring a taste of their teenage daydreams back home with the limited edition bubly Melted Ice Pop Y2K Summer Kit available exclusively at Walmart.com for $20 starting on June 25 at 10:00 a.m. EST, while supplies last. The kit includes 2000s-inspired accessories with a digitally signed, teen magazine style poster of Chad Michael Murray, charm anklet, 8-pack of bubly Melted Ice Pop and summer essentials like an inflatable cooler, beach towel, tote, and more. Like most summer flings, this one won't last so get it before it's gone.

About bubly Melted Ice Pop

Inspired by the classic red, white, and blue ice pops, bubly Melted Ice Pop combines cherry, lime, and raspberry flavors with other natural flavors into one bright, refreshing sip.

bubly Melted Ice Pop is available in 8-packs of 12-ounce cans at US retailers nationwide while supplies last. To find a store near you, visit the bubly product locator.

Fans can follow @bublywater on Instagram and TikTok to keep up with the latest from bubly.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America