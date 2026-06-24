MUG® Root Beer and Yung Gravy Release "Float Float Baby" Remix Track to Celebrate New MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler™

Gen Z's number one root beer teams up with the viral genre-blending recording artist for a parody track and music video to launch the first limited-time flavor from MUG Root Beer

To celebrate the launch of MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler™, MUG mascot Dog is teaming up with multi-platinum selling hip-hop artist and songwriter Yung Gravy to debut "Float Float Baby," a playful parody track and music video remixing the iconic '90s hit "Ice Ice Baby."

MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler™ is the brand's first limited-time flavor with a dirty-soda inspired twist on the nostalgic root beer float, giving fans a new way to "Treat That Dawg In You" all summer long.

Fans can bring the "Float Float Baby" vibes to their next pool party with the limited-edition MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler™ poolside float bundle featuring a "Float Float Baby" inner tube floatie, inflatable beach ball with the face of MUG mascot Dog, and a 12-pack of MUG Floats Vanilla Howler in Regular or Zero Sugar, exclusively available via TikTok Shop while supplies last.

MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler™ is available this summer in both Original and Zero Sugar in 12 oz can multipacks and 20 oz single-serve bottles wherever MUG Root Beer is sold.

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MUG® Root Beer is unleashing a new summer anthem. To celebrate the nationwide launch of MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler™, the brand's first limited-time flavor, MUG has tapped multi-platinum selling hip-hop artist, songwriter, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Yung Gravy for a root beer float inspired track, "Float Float Baby," dropping bars on the indulgent flavor only MUG and Yung Gravy can deliver.

MUG Root Beer mascot Dog teams up with multi-platinum selling artist Yung Gravy to debut "Float Float Baby," a parody track and music video celebrating the launch of MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler™, the brand's first limited-time flavor inspired by a root beer float. MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler™ combines the bold taste of MUG Root Beer with an indulgent creamy flavor inspired by a classic root beer float. Available nationwide for a limited time in Original and Zero Sugar varieties.

MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler™ is the brand's first limited-edition flavor release that officially hit U.S. stores nationwide on June 14, bringing together the bold taste of MUG Root Beer with an indulgent, creamy flavor for a dirty soda inspired root beer float on the go. MUG Floats Vanilla Howler is available this summer in both Original and Zero Sugar in 12 oz can multipacks and 20 oz single-serve bottles wherever MUG Root Beer is sold.

Yung Gravy and MUG mascot Dog channel big '90s energy for the parody twist on the hit "Ice Ice Baby." Called to fetch floats, the duo delivers with MUG Floats Vanilla Howler and kicks off the party with the bold, creamy flavor of a root beer float in a can. With floats and floaties in tow, Gravy and Dog make sure everyone gets their paws on these ultimate poolside companions.

Float Into Summer With The MUG Floats Vanilla Howler Bundle

Fans can unleash their own float inspired party all summer long with the limited-edition MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler poolside float bundle featuring a "Float Float Baby" inner tube floatie, inflatable beach ball with the face of MUG mascot Dog, and a 12-pack of MUG Floats Vanilla Howler in their choice of Regular or Zero Sugar. The bundle retails for $16 and is available exclusively through the @mugrootbeer TikTok Shop while supplies last.

Hear It Straight From the Dawg Pack

"For MUG's first-ever limited-edition flavor, we knew we had to have some fun with it," said Michael Smith, VP of Marketing, MUG Root Beer. "MUG Floats Vanilla Howler takes the classic root beer float and makes it bigger, bolder and a little more unexpected — and Yung Gravy was the perfect partner to help us turn that same energy into a one-of-a-kind summer anthem."

"It was a great honor linking with MUG and remixing the iconic 'Ice Ice Baby,'" said Yung Gravy. "I say the freshest way to celebrate the release of the new Mug Floats Vanilla Howler is to put a Gravy-spin on a 90's classic just in time to 'Float Float Baby' with the whole fam, all summer long."

"Dis track got da whole pack barkin'. Big beats. Big sips. Float szn officially goin crazy," said MUG mascot, Dog.

Fans can follow @MugRootBeer on TikTok and Instagram to keep up with the latest updates and antics from Dog.

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About Yung Gravy:

Only the best things get better with age–wine, cheddar, 401ks, the list goes on. It turns out Yung Gravy gets better with age too. When you think about it, the name Yung Gravy says a great deal. It's perpetually youthful, and it oozes "sauce." As such, Yung Gravy uses his own special recipe to bring originality and positivity to make his one-of-a-kind impact on the genre. Gravy flexes his passion for soul music and oldies in his production, sampling a wide range of musical styles dating from the 1940's to the present-day. Nostalgic and often-jubilant melodies paired with heavy trap drums form the usual canvas for his signature baritone voice-reminiscent of Barry White. Showcasing effortless flows and endlessly quotable lyrics, Yung Gravy paints something truly unique while clearly having a good time doing so. In the span of six short years, Gravy has transformed from Soundcloud stalwart to platinum powerhouse. To date, his accolades include four platinum and five gold singles as well as 10 sold out tours across North America, Europe, and Australia. He has collaborated with his self-proclaimed musical heroes, including Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, Juicy J, T-Pain, and the late Young Dolph. Gravy became the soundtrack, and unofficial second mascot, of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and was given an honorary Stanley Cup Ring. He starred in a worldwide commercial campaign with Martha Stewart, and weeks later performed for the VMAs and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Not to mention, he partnered with Audible, Venmo, Samsung and Jimmy John's for campaigns. Tallying 6 billion streams and selling 5 million units thus far, he's notched four entries on the Billboard 200, two in the Top 30 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and two on the Top 20 of the Top Album Sales Chart. For all of the swagger and style he exhibited upon his arrival, he managed to become even smoother since his introduction in 2016. After streams in the billions, packed venues, and "side missions" with Martha Stewart, he decided to lock himself in the studio and load up a plethora of certifiably saucy bangers lined up for release.

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SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America