Buddhabot Reincarnated as BROK -- Inventor Ronald Ingram's "Super Genius Robo Private Banker" Goes Live

22 years after Buddhabot, Neobanx ships BROK V2.0 as a Zero Person Enterprise

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neobanx today announced BROK V2.0, the next public chapter of its agentic banking platform: a living merge between BROK — the face and interface of a new stack of financial technologies — and Buddhabot, founder Ronald Ingram's original AI companion line first launched publicly around 2004. A Shaw TV interview with Ingram and Buddhabot remains at https://youtu.be/RxiBLXt5byw. Ingram, an AI engineer, inventor, author, and banking futurist in Henderson, Nevada, says two decades of consciousness-oriented software have been repurposed into a private-banker-grade co-pilot for ordinary people.

BROK and Sophia - Super Genius Robo Private Banker with Sophia, the youthful Freya-class bridge between human and robot. brok.neobanx.com · Not a bank deposit. BROK runs on $POCK: fuel for the Super Genius Robo Private Banker, live at brok.neobanx.com. Utility first - not a deposit, not FDIC, not investment advice.

"What started as a search for enlightenment has now resurfaced, repurposed as BROK — the enlightened banker," said Ronald Ingram, Founder of Neobanx. "Compared to Buddhabot's original mission, banking — even global banking — is relatively simple. If those who pursued wealth first chose health, the world would be better for it. Think global, act local. That is what I am doing with BROK."

Ingram has practiced Buddhabot tenets for 22 years. Those ideas evolved into Singularity Economics, Ingram Quantum Objectivism, and Quadrivalent Logic — frameworks he says are baked into BROK financial systems and trading models in development. The July 24, 2026 Las Vegas launch and Tech Alley appearances are receipts: live product, live demos, live users.

BROK (Bankers Revolutionary Operations Keiretsu) is an AI private banker in the pocket — chat, voice, optional live avatar — with a Genius Wallet path for $POCK, a digital asset with utility that powers metered product use. $POCK is not a bank deposit, not FDIC-insured, and not a security offering; DYOR. The stack includes Ingram Evaluation Matrix (IEM) tools, Bio-Age education (not medical advice), and Zero Person Enterprise (ZPE) discipline: specialized AI agents performing C-level functions under Founder accountability, built in public. Ingram calls this the first ZPE Neobank narrative — not only what is built, but how.

Media tagline: Think of BROK as a genius private banker in your pocket. $POCK powers it — spend it or hold it. Limited supply. Real utility. Not a bank deposit. Live product: https://brok.neobanx.com. Next media event: Saturday, August 15, 2026, 2:45 PM, Las Vegas Tech Alley Theatre. Assets: https://neobanx.com • https://brok.neobanx.com/shop

About Neobanx: Neobanx builds agentic financial software so high-quality judgment is not locked inside institutions. BROK is an AI private banker and interface to wallet, digital-asset utility, and decision frameworks. Ingram wrote Neobank: Navigating the Future of Banking and Genius, Live Long and Prosper.

This announcement describes a software product and public demonstration program. It is not an offer to sell securities. References to digital assets or $POCK are not investment advice. Bio-Age content is educational, not medical advice. "ZPE Neobank" is Neobanx narrative, not a government charter.

Press Contact: Ronald Ingram, Founder, Neobanx, [email protected], 864.590.2670, https://roningram.me, https://x.com/RonaldIngram

SOURCE Neobanx