Neobanx to Launch BROK Public Demo July 24 in Las Vegas -- The Pocket "Private Banker" Built for Everyone, Not Just Banks

Henderson founder Ronald Ingram demos explainable AI financial decisioning — kitchen table to boardroom

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neobanx will launch a public demonstration of BROK, its explainable AI banking agent, on Friday, July 24, 2026, at StartUpNV in Las Vegas. The free session is open to founders, families, operators, students, investors, and media.

BROK Official Launch - International Innovation Center / StartUpNV, Downtown Las Vegas, July 24, 2026. Live demo, free registration: luma.com/cjv8lnyp Ronald Ingram, Founder of Neobanx and author of Neobank: Navigating the Future of Banking, launches BROK public demo July 24 in Las Vegas.

BROK (Bankers Revolutionary Operations Keiretsu) is a super-genius digital private banker in your pocket — an equalizer for intelligent people with agency, not a tool reserved for bankers. Founder Ronald Ingram simplified underwriting and executive decision-making, then took the last mile further: if serious financial judgment can be taught, it belongs at the kitchen table as much as in the credit committee.

BROK uses the Ingram Evaluation Matrix (IEM) — Financial, Feasibility, Strategic, and Risk together — so recommendations can be reviewed and explained. The vision is a digital financial assistant for everyone in the global economy, from balanced budgets today toward more sophisticated strategies as the product matures, with the human as principal and the agent as co-pilot.

What attendees will see on July 24

Live agentic financial decisioning with transparent rationale

The same engine for bankers, founders, executives, and everyday people

Access via brok.neobanx.com and the Genius Token ($POCK) utility ecosystem

($POCK) utility ecosystem Q&A with Ronald Ingram, inventor, author of Neobank: Navigating the Future of Banking, and banking futurist

July 24 follows StartUpNV / SeedVegas showcases and opens to the public.

Event details

When: Friday, July 24, 2026 • approx. 1:00–3:30 p.m. PT (demo ~1:30)

Where: StartUpNV, 300 S 4th St #180, Las Vegas, NV 89101

RSVP (free): https://luma.com/cjv8lnyp

Web: https://brok.neobanx.com • https://neobanx.com

"I didn't build this only for bankers," said Ronald Ingram, Founder of Neobanx. "I worked to make serious financial decisioning simple enough to teach — then took it the last mile to everyone. Why shouldn't a super-genius private banker live in every pocket? BROK levels the playing field: protect what people have built, grow what they can do next, and keep human agency at the center. BROK in every pocket is the vision."

Values: Privacy; Security; Self-sovereignty (speech, private property, health choices); Innovation; Community (think globally, act locally). BROK is an asset protector and empire builder for innovators — and a co-pilot for everyone else.

Media: Cameras and journalists welcome. Interviews available before or after the demo.

Media Contact

Ronald Ingram, Founder, Neobanx

Phone: 864-590-2670

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://neobanx.com • https://brok.neobanx.com

X: @RonaldIngram

About Neobanx: Neobanx builds agentic financial software so high-quality judgment is not locked inside institutions. BROK and IEM put a transparent, teachable financial co-pilot in reach of founders, operators, and everyday people worldwide.

This announcement describes a product demonstration and technology platform. It is not an offer to sell securities. Cryptocurrency and software references are for product context only and are not investment advice.

SOURCE Neobanx