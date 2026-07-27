Buffalo Lodging Associates Awarded the 2025 Hilton Americas Franchise Owner Performance Award

Commercial Excellence Extended Stay with More Than 10 Hotels

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, has been recognized with the Commercial Excellence Extended Stay with More Than 10 Hotels Award. The Hilton Owner Performance Awards highlight the outstanding achievements of Americas Franchise Owners across several categories. These annual awards celebrate the passion and spirit of Hilton's owners and team members who spread the light and warmth of hospitality and deliver exceptional performance.

Buffalo Lodging's Team with Award

"It is an honor to accept this award on behalf of the entire team at Buffalo Lodging Associates," said Chad Finch, President. "Every day, we are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality and creating memorable experiences for our guests. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our outstanding corporate and property teams, whose passion and commitment drive exceptional results and top-tier performance across our portfolio. We are also sincerely grateful to Hilton for this incredible honor and valued partnership."

To learn more about Buffalo Lodging Associates or explore opportunities to join our hospitality team, visit www.buffalolodging.com. Read more about Hilton at stories.hilton.com.

About Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, and Florida. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit www.buffalolodging.com.

SOURCE Buffalo Lodging Associates