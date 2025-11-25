Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo-Airport Completes Extensive Renovation

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Lodging Associates proudly announces the completion of a stunning renovation at the 5-story Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo-Airport, featuring 158 beautifully refreshed guest rooms. This comprehensive transformation features an updated lobby, expanded bar, enhanced restaurant space, fitness center, and refreshed ballroom and boardroom. Guests will also enjoy a brand-new outdoor patio with two fire pits, along with an upgraded courtyard showcasing an additional new fire pit. Every space has been thoughtfully reinvented with a modern, sophisticated aesthetic that reflects the bright and welcoming essence of the Hilton Garden Inn brand.

Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo-Airport's all-new dining area and expanded bar.

"We're so excited for our guests to experience these updates," said Ken Burke, General Manager. "From cozy fire pits to refreshed rooms and gathering spaces, this renovation makes it easier than ever to allow travelers to relax, connect, and enjoy your stay with us."

At Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo-Airport, guests can enjoy an array of premium amenities designed for both business and leisure travelers. Stay connected with complimentary WiFi throughout the hotel and maintain your fitness routine in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Start your day with a delicious cooked-to-order breakfast, and savor shareable plates and drinks from the bar. Relax and recharge in our indoor pool and whirlpool or gather by one of our three outdoor fire pits for a cozy end to your day. Each guest room features our signature bedding with crisp white duvets, plus an in-room hospitality center equipped with a mini-fridge, microwave, and coffee maker for added convenience. And because pets are family, your dog is always welcome to join you as you explore Buffalo.

Planning an event? With more than 3,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space, we're ready to host everything from productive business meetings to memorable celebrations. Enjoy upgraded A/V technology, adaptable room layouts, and convenient on-site catering so you can focus on your event and leave the details to us.

Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo-Airport puts you right where you want to be, directly across from Buffalo Niagara International Airport with complimentary shuttle service for easy travel. Located just 3 miles from Walden Galleria Mall and under 10 miles from Downtown Buffalo, so shopping, dining, and city exploration are never far away. Art and theatre lovers will enjoy being only 8 miles from Shea's Theatre and the AKG Art Museum. Whether you're here to discover Buffalo's culture, catch a show, or explore local attractions, you'll find great restaurants, entertainment, and experiences just minutes from our doors.

Buffalo Lodging Associates

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, and Florida. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit www.buffalolodging.com.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo-Airport or call +1 716.565.0040.

SOURCE Buffalo Lodging Associates