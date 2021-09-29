Buffalo Medical Group Physician Recognized for Excellence in Patient Care Honored During National Primary Care Week

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Notaro, M.D. of Buffalo Medical Group is one of a select group of primary care physicians chosen out of more than 1,000 independent primary care physicians nationwide to be honored as a "Best Physician" during National Primary Care Week, Oct. 4-8. He was recognized for providing exemplary care to his senior patients.

A total of 32 physicians nationwide were selected as winners by medical directors at agilon health (NYSE: AGL), a company transforming health care by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their senior patients. The criteria for selection included how frequently they met with patients, how much time spent with those who are chronically ill and their efforts to keep patients out of hospitals and emergency rooms.

"Dr. Notaro is very deserving of this prestigious honor because of his hands-on approach and availability," says Buffalo Medical Group CEO Daniel J Scully. "He demonstrates incredible compassion and selflessly gives his time and talents to patients -- even outside of his office hours."

"These physician winners are lighting the way and showing how primary care doctors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of their senior patients," said Ben Kornitzer, M.D., chief medical and quality officer at agilon health. "We believe the movement to value-based care, like that embraced by these physicians, is a fundamental part of the solution."

Value-based care is a healthcare delivery model that puts doctors in the "driver seat" of patient health outcomes. Doctors are rewarded for preventing and managing chronic diseases and helping patients improve their health.

Studies have shown a significant relationship between the investment in primary care services and improved efficiency with better patient outcomes. Still, a concerning trend shows the decline in funding allocated to primary care services nationwide. This comes at a time when the nation's senior population is rising and there is a great need for primary care physicians.

National Primary Care Week highlights the importance of primary care providers to the U.S. healthcare system.

With more than 100 physicians on staff, Buffalo Medical Group provides innovative care as one of the oldest and largest physician-directed group practices in the state.

