Bugcrowd Introduces Savant Pathseeker, Delivering Continuous Agentic Pentesting Across the Attack Surface

The first solution in Bugcrowd's Agentic Offensive Portfolio, Savant Pathseeker pairs agentic-scale pentesting with on-demand human validation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, the leader in preemptive cybersecurity, unveils Savant Pathseeker™, the first solution in its Agentic Offensive Testing line. Savant Pathseeker gives security teams the speed and scale to test every external web application and API continuously, not just the assets that make it onto the pentest schedule, while providing the evidence to prove that the findings are genuinely exploitable.

Security teams are attempting both deep and broad coverage, and getting the worst of each. Crown-jewel assets sit exposed for months between infrequent manual pentests, while everything else drowns in scanner noise that flags theoretical flaws without confirming real risk. Meanwhile, attackers are using AI to probe continuously while defenders work from a point-in-time picture, leaving meaningful gaps. To keep pace, security teams need continuous testing, providing visibility that keeps up with evolving threats.

Savant Pathseeker eliminates that trade-off by delivering the continuous, in depth capabilities security teams have been missing. It delivers safer, evidence-based agentic pentesting across web applications and APIs, not just the assets that make the schedule. Findings come with reproducible proof of exploitability and audit-ready reporting that gives security teams, regulators, and auditors the confidence to act. Additionally, users have on-demand access to Bugcrowd's global community of human pentesters and researchers for the complex, high-impact work that requires genuine adversarial judgment.

"Point solutions that only give you part of the picture aren't good enough anymore," said Braden Russell, Chief Technology Officer at Bugcrowd. "Every day, our research community uncovers the next generation of critical vulnerabilities—zero-days, business logic flaws, broken access controls—that automation and AI simply can't find. We built Savant Pathseeker with our customers, designed around that human edge: bringing agentic discovery, testing, and validation into one place so every layer of offensive security works seamlessly."

Here is how Savant Pathseeker works to deliver security outcomes that leaders can act on immediately:

Purpose-built agents test web applications and APIs continuously to create a picture of exposure, reducing overall risk

Findings are autonomously validated and delivered through a single platform, sorting through noise and replacing disconnected workflows so teams can quickly focus on what matters most

Built-in guardrails and a manual kill switch ensures testing stays within your defined scope at all times, so your testing is fully on your terms

Savant Pathseeker is designed to extend what Bugcrowd's global community of pentesters, researchers, and red team operators do. Agentic pentesting offers broad, continuous baseline coverage so human experts can focus on the work that requires genuine adversarial creativity: complex business logic flaws, exploit chains, and zero-days that automated tools are not built to find.

Savant Pathseeker integrates into Bugcrowd's Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Bug Bounty and Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP), Red Team as a Service (RTaaS), and attack surface monitoring and scanning capabilities. Teams can seamlessly investigate systems that warrant deeper human investigation as part of a single, orchestrated experience within the platform.

"Security teams today are caught between two inadequate options, periodic manual pentests that leave assets exposed for months, and high-volume scanners that generate noise without proving what's actually exploitable. Neither gives security leaders the continuous, evidence-based picture they need to stay ahead of attackers," said Chris Steffen, Vice President of Research at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "As agentic pentesting solutions continue to enter the market, the real differentiator won't be automation alone, it will be how well those solutions combine agentic speed and scale with human expertise and judgment. The platforms that get this right, where AI handles continuous baseline coverage and human pentesters focus on the complex, high-impact work that machines can't replicate, are the ones that will deliver meaningful risk reduction for security leaders."

Savant Pathseeker is part of the larger Bugcrowd Savant vision: an effort to unify autonomous testing, human-led engagements, and attack surface visibility into a single, coherent picture of exploitable risk. Rather than handing security teams a longer list of findings, Savant is built to show them what's reachable, chainable, and worth fixing first.

Bugcrowd does not use customer or researcher data to train or tune the models powering Savant Pathseeker. The product runs on frontier AI models built on a proprietary layer of skills developed by Bugcrowd's in-house practitioners. For future iterations, we remain committed to working with our Hacker Advisory Board to find the paths where AI can amplify researchers' work and to develop an incentive framework that recognizes and rewards their contributions. More details to come.

Savant Pathseeker is available beginning today through an early access program. Organizations interested in participating can request access, with general availability planned for later this year. To learn more about participating, visit: www.bugcrowd.com/products/pathseeker/

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the preemptive security platform that unifies exposure discovery and assessment, offensive testing, and intelligence shaped by AI and human insight to help organizations avoid, discover, and validate real-world risk. Bugcrowd helps security teams move faster by identifying the exposures that matter most so they can act first and stay ahead of attackers. By combining the power of humans and AI, teams can preempt attack paths and prevent breaches.

Ingenuity Unleashed. Visit www.bugcrowd.com.

"Bugcrowd", "Savant" and "Pathseeker" are trademarks of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

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