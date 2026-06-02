Bugcrowd Expands Platform with European Data Residency to Support Regional Compliance Needs

EU and EU-focused organizations can now leverage Bugcrowd's intelligent offensive security platform while ensuring all sensitive vulnerability data remains on European soil

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, a leader in preemptive cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its Data Residency Option for the EU, a new configuration designed to meet the growing demand for regional data sovereignty. Bugcrowd is leveraging its enterprise-grade infrastructure to provide a dedicated EU-hosted environment in AWS Frankfurt. This strategic move allows European commercial entities to utilize global offensive security testing while ensuring sensitive personally identifiable information (PII) and vulnerability data never leaves the region.

"Our new Data Residency option is built to fulfill the rapid cybersecurity risk reduction needs of customers while meeting the strict standard of EU data privacy regulations," said Braden Russell, Chief Technology Officer, Bugcrowd, "This configuration allows European customers and global organizations with an EU presence to benefit from the research, platform innovation, and support capabilities of a global cybersecurity leader while meeting regional requirements."

The deployment helps customers meet EU data residency and data sovereignty expectations. Bugcrowd is now providing the infrastructure necessary for organizations to achieve data sovereignty without sacrificing innovation velocity or global scale.

It targets high-security sectors including government, critical infrastructure, and financial services that have historically required localized data handling. Following its recent United States FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, this regional deployment provides the same high level of platform performance and researcher experience that Bugcrowd is known for.

"According to a Gartner survey of IT leaders in Western Europe, 61% said geopolitical factors will increase their reliance on local or regional cloud providers, while 53% said geopolitics will restrict their organizations' future use of global cloud providers," said George Papakyriakopoulos CISO, Skroutz. "As a Bugcrowd customer, this new regional option directly addresses these concerns by providing the local storage we need while maintaining access to a global crowd of researchers. This initiative ensures that European companies like Skroutz can innovate securely and stay compliant within the region."

The Data Residency Option for the EU is scheduled for full availability by July 1, marking a significant milestone in Bugcrowd's mission to protect the digitally connected world. As Bugcrowd continues to scale its global operations, it remains focused on delivering high-fidelity security results that bridge the gap between regional compliance and global resilience.

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the preemptive security platform that unifies exposure discovery and assessment, offensive testing, and intelligence shaped by AI and human insight to help organizations discover, validate, and reduce real-world risk. Bugcrowd helps security teams move faster by identifying the exposures that matter most so they can act first and stay ahead of attackers. By combining the power of humans and AI, teams can preempt attack paths and prevent breaches.

Ingenuity Unleashed. Visit www.bugcrowd.com.

"Bugcrowd" is a trademark of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

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SOURCE Bugcrowd