Bugworks Research Inc. to Present Poster at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland

News provided by

Bugworks

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

BANGALORE, India and SARATOGA, Calif. and ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugworks Research Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is presenting the research findings on its novel, best-in-class, dual-acting adenosine antagonists BWC2094 and BWC2562 with the potential to treat a variety of hard-to-treat cancers, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland on 7th December.

The poster highlights two lead molecules discovered from structure and property-guided drug discovery platform. The molecules demonstrate potent A2A/A2B dual antagonism across a variety of pathologically relevant models that recapitulate the high adenosine driven immunosuppression found in the tumour microenvironment (TME) across several cancers. To build differentiation and improve clinical translation, AI/ML driven virtual trials were employed to identify potential combination drugs, and to guide in patient selection during clinical development.  BWC2094 and BWC2562 demonstrate synergistic activity in combination with approved cancer drugs in human peripheral blood assays and proprietary patient-derived ex vivo tumor explant platform as measured by a reduction in the tumor density and increased apoptosis/necrosis. Additionally, these molecules demonstrate good oral bioavailability in rodents and dogs and were found to be well tolerated for 14 days in dose-range finding toxicological studies in preclinical species. Based on the totality of evidence, BWC2094 is ready for IND submission.

Bugworks Research is at the forefront of developing novel small molecule drugs to combat hard-to-treat cancers and drug-resistant bacterial infections.  The company is building a deep pipeline of differentiated oncology programs that target critical pathways involved in cancer progression and treatment evasion. 

The ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress is an annual event offering a forum to present the latest scientific and clinical developments in immunotherapy to diverse stakeholders with an interest to deliver innovative treatments for cancer.  Attendees are invited to visit the Bugworks poster on December 7th, 2023, between 12.00-1.00 CET.  

About Bugworks

Bugworks Research Inc. (Bugworks) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, that is developing novel multi-target therapeutic assets in the anti-infective and oncology areas by integrating the latest innovations in computational biology, pharmacology, structural-biology, and medicinal chemistry.

For further information, please visit www.bugworksresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293179/Bugworks_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Bugworks Research Inc. to Present Poster at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland

Bugworks Research Inc. to Present Poster at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland

Bugworks Research Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is presenting the research findings on its novel, best-in-class, dual-acting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.