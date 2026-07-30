BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP CELEBRATES HARRY POTTER™'S BIRTHDAY WITH ENCHANTING NEW COLLECTION AND FAN GIVEAWAY

A new Harry Potter™ Collection launches July 30, in time for Harry Potter's birthday, as fans

gear up for a milestone year for the wizarding world™

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop® is inviting witches, wizards and Muggles alike to celebrate Harry Potter™'s birthday with the launch of an all-new Harry Potter collection available online and at participating Build-A-Bear Workshop locations beginning July 30, just in time for Harry Potter's birthday on July 31.

Build-A-Bear’s Harry Potter Collection

New additions to the collection include a new Harry Potter Bear, Harry and Ron-inspired sweater fashions, and an all-new assortment of Mini Beans® plush featuring the beloved mascots of each Hogwarts™ House: the Gryffindor™ Lion, Ravenclaw™ Raven, Hufflepuff™ Badger and Slytherin™ Snake. Fans can complete their collections with returning favorites including Hogwarts™ House robes and scarves, Hogwarts™ school uniform fashions, the Sorting Hat™ with sound, Light-Up Wand with sound, Firebolt™ broom wristie, Harry Potter Bear Carrier and more.

"Few fandoms have captured imaginations across generations quite like Harry Potter," said Anjali Khosla, Vice President of Brand Management at Build-A-Bear Workshop. "As we continue our partnership, we are excited to give fans even more options in our Harry Potter Collection to celebrate the stories and characters they love and to represent their house pride. What makes this collection especially unique is that it combines beloved Harry Potter characters and accessories with Build-A-Bear's signature make-your-own experience, allowing fans to create a personalized furry friend that's uniquely their own."

The expanded collection gives longtime fans and a new generation of witches and wizards an opportunity to showcase their Hogwarts™ house pride, create personalized gifts and commemorate the stories that continue to inspire audiences worldwide. The launch also arrives during an exciting year for fans as the wizarding world celebrates the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and anticipation continues to build for the upcoming Harry Potter television series debuting on HBO Max this Christmas.

ENTER TO WIN A BEARY MAGICAL GIVEAWAY EXPERIENCE

Beginning July 31 and running through August 7, eligible fans in the United States and United Kingdom can enter by following instructions on Build-A-Bear's giveaway post published on the company's official social media channels on July 31. One winner will be selected in the United States and one winner will be selected in the United Kingdom.

Prize Details

U.S. Grand Prize

One (1) winner will receive:

Four (4) standard tickets to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood for one (1) day

Four (4) round-trip airline tickets

A two (2)-night hotel stay

A private VIP Build-A-Bear Workshop experience

U.K. Prize

One (1) winner will receive:

A private VIP Build-A-Bear Workshop experience

Four (4) personalized Hogwarts™ House robes

Additional eligibility requirements, entry details, and official rules will be available when the giveaway opens on July 31.

About Build‑A‑Bear Workshop, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Build‑A‑Bear is a leading global retailtainment brand on a mission to add a little more heart to life. At Build-A-Bear, guests are invited to create personalized furry friends through a unique stuffing, dressing, accessorizing and naming process, accentuated by a memorable "heart ceremony" that creates moments of connection for people of all ages.

Over the years, Build‑A‑Bear has grown into a multi‑generational phenomenon, positioned at the intersection of pop‑culture trends. Beyond its signature retail experience, the brand also offers pre‑stuffed plush, gifting, partnerships with best‑in‑class licensed and collectible characters, and original storytelling through Build‑A‑Bear Entertainment, LLC. Build‑A‑Bear's current brand platform and message, "The Stuff You Love," crosses ages and cultures while celebrating nearly 30 years of helping people mark life's meaningful moments.

Today, Build‑A‑Bear operates more than 650 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations across more than 30 countries, complemented by buildabear.com. Build‑A‑Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) reported $529.8 million in total revenues for fiscal 2025, representing the company's 5th consecutive year of record results. Learn more at the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop