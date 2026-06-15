BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP UNWRAPS A SUMMER OF MYSTERY DEALS

A series of one-day-only offers begin June 17 with "Feeling the Squeeze" featuring $15 Make-Your-Own Furry Friends* — the rest of the deals are still a mystery

ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is when some of life's best memories happen. That's why Build-A-Bear Workshop, the brand known for adding a little more heart to life, is kicking off the summer season with special offers designed to bring extra surprise, fun, memorable experiences and value to the season. Here's the twist: nobody knows what's coming next.

Build-A-Bear Summer Promo Series

Mystery boxes and blind-box collectibles continue to trend, but Build-A-Bear is flipping the concept on its head this summer - the furry friends aren't the mystery, the deals are. By turning the deal reveal into part of the fun, Build-A-Bear is creating an experience for guests that builds anticipation before they ever arrive in-store or online.

Beginning today, Build-A-Bear will unveil a series of mystery offers throughout June and July, with each reveal debuting on the brand's marketing channels a few days before it goes live. Kicking things off is "Feeling the Squeeze?, Get a Hug", featuring an array of $15 Make-Your-Own furry friends available one-day-only on June 17 at participating Workshop locations nationwide, as well as in Canada ($15CDN), the UK (£15), Ireland (€15), and online at buildabear.com.

"The best surprises are the ones you never see coming," said Kim Utlaut, Chief Brand Officer at Build-A-Bear Workshop. "This series is all about adding another layer of fun to the Build-A-Bear experience. From the anticipation of each mystery reveal to the joy of creating a new furry friend, these little mysteries are meant to give families more reasons to say 'yes' to time together this summer."

Feeling the Squeeze is just the beginning. Additional one-day-only offers will roll out through mid-July, bringing fresh surprises each week. Guests can join the fun by following @buildabear on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date and be among the first to discover what's next. To unlock rewards and stay in the know on new deals and product launches year-round, guests can also join the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club.

*Limited time only. Subject to change. Excludes licensed and Giant furry friends. Additional exclusions may apply. Limit 5 per guest. While supplies last. Outfits and accessories sold separately. See associate for details.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Build-A-Bear is a leading global retailtainment brand on a mission to add a little more heart to life. At Build-A-Bear, guests are invited to create personalized furry friends through a unique stuffing, dressing, accessorizing and naming process, accentuated by a memorable "heart ceremony" that creates moments of connection for people of all ages.

Over the years, Build-A-Bear has grown into a multi-generational phenomenon, positioned at the intersection of pop-culture trends. Beyond its signature retail experience, the brand also offers pre-stuffed plush, gifting, partnerships with best-in-class licensed and collectible characters, and original storytelling through Build-A-Bear Entertainment, LLC. Build-A-Bear's current brand platform and message, "The Stuff You Love," crosses ages and cultures while celebrating nearly 30 years of helping people mark life's meaningful moments.

Today, Build-A-Bear operates more than 650 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations across more than 30 countries, complemented by buildabear.com. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) reported $529.8 million in total revenues for fiscal 2025, representing the company's 5th consecutive year of record results. Learn more at the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop