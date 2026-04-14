BUILD-A-BEAR TURNS NEW POKÉMON COLLECTION LAUNCH INTO YEARLONG EEVEE EVOLUTIONS PLUSH EXTRAVAGANZA IN WORKSHOPS AND ONLINE

Flareon leads the first wave of rotating releases, inviting fans to build their collection throughout the year

ST. LOUIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop® announces the launch of its Eevee Evolution campaign, transforming its Pokémon launch into an ongoing plush search inspired by the excitement of discovery. Centered on Eevee and its iconic Evolutions, the campaign introduces a rotating series of limited-time plush releases available in select Build-A-Bear Workshop locations and for limited-time online throughout the year.

Build-A-Bear's New Pokeman Collection; Eevee Evolution Campaign

The campaign begins with the debut of Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, with additional Eevee Evolutions set to appear in future chapters throughout 2026 and early 2027. Each Evolution will be released for a limited window, with timing and availability varying by Build-A-Bear location and online to build excitement in the search to catch each of the special Pokémon friends.

"This campaign is designed to showcase each of the iconic Eevee Evolutions that are beloved by Pokémon fans," says Kim Utlaut, Build-A-Bear Senior Vice President, Chief Brand Officer. "By releasing these plushies in waves, we're creating a collectible experience that feels surprising, immersive, and fun, whether you're discovering your first Evolution or tracking down the next one."

As the journey continues, fans will have opportunities to uncover more fan-favorite Evolutions, with no two moments of the campaign feeling the same. Not all Eevee Evolutions will be available at once, turning each visit into a new chance to discover a new Pokémon friend, online or in store.

Guests are encouraged to follow along and check back as new Eevee Evolutions are unveiled throughout the year. For the latest updates, visit Build-A-Bear.com or follow @buildabear on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

About Build‑A‑Bear Workshop, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Build‑A‑Bear is a leading global retailtainment brand on a mission to add a little more heart to life. At Build-A-Bear, guests are invited to create personalized furry friends through a unique stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming process, accentuated by a memorable "heart ceremony" that creates moments of connection for people of all ages.

Over the years, Build‑A‑Bear has grown into a multi‑generational phenomenon, positioned at the intersection of pop‑culture trends. Beyond its signature retail experience, the brand also offers pre‑stuffed plush, gifting, partnerships with best‑in‑class licensed and collectible characters, and original storytelling through Build‑A‑Bear Entertainment, LLC. Build‑A‑Bear's current brand platform and message, "The Stuff You Love," crosses ages and cultures while celebrating nearly 30 years of helping people mark life's meaningful moments.

Today, Build‑A‑Bear operates more than 650 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations across more than 30 countries, complemented by Build-A-Bear.com. Build‑A‑Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) reported $529.8 million in total revenues for fiscal 2025, representing the company's 5th consecutive year of record results. Learn more at the Investor Relations section of Build-A-Bear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop