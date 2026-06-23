Builders Alliance, and Project Destined Launch Altadena High School Real Estate Training & Internship Program

As recovery efforts continue across communities affected by January 2025 Los Angeles fires, homebuilders and real estate industry leaders have come together through Builders Alliance, a not-for-profit organization supporting rebuilding efforts by connecting industry expertise with community need. In November 2025, The Alliance launched a free, online, AI-powered Homeowners Portal (available at www.buildersalliancela.org), empowering fire survivors with an interactive tool to help accelerate understanding and selecting rebuilding solutions for their individual lots.

Today's announcement builds upon that work by helping create opportunities for local students to gain exposure to the development and construction industries, while taking part in community's rebuilding and recovery process. The initiative will serve more than 40 high school students this spring through a four-week virtual training program delivered by Project Destined, culminating in paid Summer 2026 internship placements for up to ten top-performing participants. The first internship placements will be hosted by Brookfield Residential, a member of Builders Alliance.

Project Destined's curriculum introduces students to core concepts in real estate development, market analysis, valuation fundamentals, and construction management. Students who complete the program will have the opportunity to earn a certificate and scholarship stipend based on final performance.

"Builders Alliance was formed to bring together the experience and capacity of the homebuilding industry in support of communities during the rebuilding process," said Bea Hsu, President & CEO of Builders Alliance. "Programs like this help connect local students with meaningful career pathways while they participate in the work of rebuilding their community."

"Participation in programs that connect students with real-world industry experience reflects the long-term commitment builders have to the communities they serve," said Adrian Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Residential.

"Project Destined was founded to expand access to the real estate industry and create structured pathways from education to professional experience," said Cedric Bobo, Founder of Project Destined. "Through collaboration with Builders Alliance and participating builder partners, students gain both foundational training and direct industry exposure."

Project Destined will manage student recruitment, training delivery, interview coordination, and program documentation. To date, the organization has trained more than 30,000 students across 2,000 schools nationwide in partnership with more than 250 corporate partners.

About Project Destined

Project Destined is a leading training and talent acquisition platform building one of the largest pipelines of real estate and finance professionals. Partnering with 250+ corporations, universities, and non-profits, Project Destined has trained over 30,000 participants, with more than 10,000 completing programs each year through its proprietary e-learning platform and live programs and courses integrating real estate, finance, and artificial intelligence. Participants emerge with the skills, network, and experience to become owners and leaders in their communities. Further information is available at ProjectDestined.com.

About Builders Alliance

Formed in response to the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, Builders Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeowners rebuild faster and more affordably. Supported by philanthropic, civic, and academic leaders and a coalition of founding homebuilders, the organization works to support homeowners in the Palisades and Eaton fire‑impacted communities as they rebuild with clarity, confidence, and care.

Builders Alliance advances community recovery by connecting industry expertise with community need—mobilizing builder capacity, leveraging technology, and fostering collaboration to reduce costs and accelerate rebuilding timelines. Further information is available at BuildersAlliancela.org.

SOURCE Builders Alliance