Builders Alliance Launches Rebuild Solutions for Los Angeles Fire Survivors

Homebuilders share resources to reduce prices and timelines and simplify rebuilding.

Digital portal links Palisades and Altadena homeowners to attainable home options.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Alliance, a not-for-profit organization formed in response to the January 2025 Palisades and Eaton Fires, has launched a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled portal to support fire survivors' rebuilding efforts. The portal offers a robust library of homes up front, and filtered by specific lot, zoning, the owner's preferences and price range. The Builders Alliance is a collection of 10 homebuilders dedicated to achieving significant time and cost savings and end-to-end project management, making rebuilding do-able for as many homeowners as possible. The Builders Alliance consists of experienced, licensed homebuilders, ranging from small boutique firms to larger companies.

Photo of 915 Kagawa Street, courtesy of Thomas James Homes. Photo of Builders Alliance portal.

The unique digital portal leverages economies of scale and shared resources. Homeowners can match their address to home choices that include pre-designed turnkey residences at costs equal to or below average insurance proceeds. This efficiency also significantly shortens the time needed to rebuild.

Establishment of this Builders Alliance is a key recommendation of Project Recovery, the plan offered by ULI Los Angeles, UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate and USC Lusk Center for Real Estate in response to the Los Angeles wildfires. The comprehensive, 175-page Project Recovery report, released in March, 2025, reflects swift action among high-level working groups: approximately 100 leaders in land use, real estate, infrastructure, and economic development coming together to accelerate rebuilding in Los Angeles.

"The Builders Alliance offers fire victims a way to rebuild expediently and cost-effectively through the combined market power and capacities of homeowners and homebuilders," said UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate Director Stuart Gabriel. "Streamlining permit, planning, design, acquisition of materials and labor, and cost hurdles, this is the best opportunity for the largest number of displaced families to return to their neighborhoods as quickly as possible."

The no-charge Builders Alliance Portal is a digital representation that maps every residential parcel in the Palisades and Eaton fire areas. Employing AI technology and powered by Canibuild (a leading-edge prop tech company that provides cloud-based site-planning software for the residential construction industry), the map is trained on local zoning regulations and pairs each lot with extensive menus of designs and costs. Property owners enter their address and can filter options by preferences such as square footage, bedrooms, bathrooms and price. Many builders offer pre-approved plans with low set costs and shortened timelines, while others specialize in fully custom homes. This vast database, combined with user-friendly navigation, allows homeowners to align rebuilding with their personal needs and the character of their neighborhood.

Among the real estate leaders who conceived of the Builders Alliance in Project Recovery is Brookfield Residential President and Chief Executive Officer Adrian Foley, who stated, "We're proud to cooperate with the other founders of the Builders Alliance and to demonstrate how innovative technology can empower individuals and communities to recover. As homebuilders, our resources and expertise are essential to this effort, and with that comes a responsibility to help." Brookfield Residential is currently rebuilding homes for owners in the La Vina community of Altadena where 52 homes were lost in the Eaton Fire.

Builders Alliance founding builders include ARCA, Brookfield Residential, Christopherson Builders, Empress Builders, Genesis Builders, Homebound, Metricon Homes, Richmond American Homes, Stonefield Restorations, Thomas James Homes and Woodside Homes. Homeowners who rebuild through the Builders Alliance work directly with the builder they choose. That builder will manage everything from permitting to construction using their teams and trade partners.

The Builders Alliance serves as a trusted and neutral provider of reliable information for homeowners seeking to rebuild, and does not share business interests with any of the participating builders. Bea Hsu, Founding CEO of the Builders Alliance remarked, "Our purpose is to make the path forward clearer, more efficient and more do-able for as many survivors as possible, and to help effectuate a more holistic recovery from the Los Angeles fires."

The Builders Alliance is a not-for-profit organization formed in response to the January 2025 Palisades and Eaton Fires. The Alliance has assembled 10 homebuilders dedicated to achieving significant time and cost savings and providing end-to-end project management, making rebuilding do-able for as many homeowners as possible. For more information, and to access the Builders Alliance Portal, visit www.buildersalliancela.org

