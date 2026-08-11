Building Lifestyles and Legends TV Series Spotlights Austin Businesses and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Mike and Letty Schultz highlights the entrepreneurs, brands, businesses, and stories shaping Austin and the surrounding area.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating lifestyle and community storytelling, has added Building Lifestyles and Legends, a new locally hosted series in Austin, TX, to its lineup. The Austin lifestyle TV series is hosted by local business leaders and entrepreneurs Mike and Letty Schultz, owners of Conquering Digital, LLC, and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Building Lifestyles and Legends at realshows.tv.

The series will spotlight the businesses, service providers, lifestyle brands, and entrepreneurs helping shape the Austin metropolitan area. Each episode features Mike and Letty Schultz:

Highlighting local companies and the people behind them

Sharing stories of entrepreneurship, innovation, and community impact

Showcasing family-owned businesses, independent entrepreneurs, and established brands

Exploring the people, places, and experiences that contribute to the Austin lifestyle

"We're excited to highlight the companies that turn passion into purpose and opportunity into legacy," said Mike and Letty Schultz, hosts of Building Lifestyles and Legends. "They're the heartbeat of what makes America such a dynamic place to live and work, the same drive that built names like Hennessey Performance, Milk & Honey Ranch, The Salt Lick Company, and other family businesses that have turned passion and opportunity into a legacy."

Mike and Letty Schultz are Austin-based entrepreneurs and owners of Conquering Digital, LLC, which provides automation, customer relationship management, and business systems. Their experience working with businesses and entrepreneurs provides a natural foundation for a show focused on the people building companies, creating opportunities, and leaving lasting legacies in their communities.

Building Lifestyles and Legends is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Building Lifestyles and Legends gives its hosts a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the businesses, people, and lifestyle that define Austin, TX. The show also provides entrepreneurs, service providers, lifestyle brands, family-owned businesses, and community leaders a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Producers are seeking Austin-area business owners at all stages, from early-stage ventures to established brands, for consideration in upcoming segments. Family-owned businesses, independent entrepreneurs, and companies that have built their own path are encouraged to apply.

Businesses interested in being considered can contact [email protected] or apply at mikeandletty.com.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Building Lifestyles and Legends focuses on authenticity, connection, entrepreneurship, and the stories behind the people and businesses making an impact. High-resolution images and video clips from Building Lifestyles and Legends are available upon request.

About Mike and Letty Schultz

Mike and Letty Schultz are Austin-based entrepreneurs and owners of Conquering Digital, LLC, which provides automation, customer relationship management, and business systems. Through Building Lifestyles and Legends, they bring their entrepreneurial perspective to television by highlighting the people and companies turning ideas, passion, and opportunity into lasting businesses and legacies.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network