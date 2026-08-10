Lake Superior Living TV Series Spotlights Duluth Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Alicia Lokke highlights the people, neighborhoods, businesses, and experiences that define Duluth and the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Lake Superior Living, a new locally hosted series in Duluth, MN, to its lineup. The Duluth real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Alicia Lokke and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Lake Superior Living at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Duluth and the Northland by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Alicia Lokke:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties in and around Duluth

Celebrating local businesses, destinations, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people, places, and stories that shape everyday life across the Northland

"Lake Superior Living is about so much more than beautiful homes. It's about the people, places, and stories that make this region unforgettable," said Alicia Lokke, host of Lake Superior Living. "I want every episode to inspire viewers to explore somewhere new, discover a local business, or see our community through a different lens. Whether you've lived in Duluth your whole life, are planning your first visit, or are dreaming of making this area home, I hope each episode leaves you with a deeper appreciation for the people and places that make the Northland so special."

Lake Superior Living is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Lake Superior Living gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Duluth, MN, and the broader Northland region. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Lake Superior Living focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Lake Superior Living are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network