BUILDING "PLATINUMWORLD"

Expanding the Possibilities of Wool Through Global Collaboration

As the textile industry prepares for Pitti Filati and Milano Unica 2026, I.S.T Corporation announces the next phase in the evolution of IST PLATINUMWOOL™ through a growing international network of partners spanning wool production, spinning, fabric development, and material innovation.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, the textile industry has been shaped by people who share a passion for craftsmanship, a respect for materials and a commitment to continuous innovation. Two years after its international debut, I.S.T Corporation continues to expand its presence in the premium textile sector, bringing together network of partners that share these values and a common belief: the future of the textile industry will be shaped not by tradition alone, nor by technology alone, but by the ability to connect both in new and meaningful ways.

At the center of this vision is IST PLATINUMWOOL™, I.S.T's proprietary technology for the treatment of Merino wool. An innovation that enhances the natural qualities of the fibre while preserving its authenticity and beauty and the catalyst for a growing ecosystem of partners, applications and future opportunities.

Around this innovation, a broader network is beginning to emerge, sharing the same vision. Among them, Woolmark, the global authority on wool, supporting the wool industry through research, market development and quality assurance to create and expand opportunities for the wool fibre, from farm to finished product. Through its specialized division GTI, Südwolle Group is exploring new opportunities for IST PLATINUMWOOL™ within premium yarn and fabric applications, bringing world-class expertise and access to some of the most demanding sectors of the international textile market. Mister Joe, part of A ZETA Group, an Italian company that combines traditional craftsmanship with a strong commitment to technological development. Their willingness to explore new possibilities, invest in innovation, and expand creative opportunities for designers makes them a natural partner in the evolution of IST PLATINUMWOOL™. Finally, CM Tessuti was among the first European companies to transform IST PLATINUMWOOL™ into commercial fabric applications, helping introduce the material to premium brands while providing invaluable insight into the opportunities and challenges involved in bringing innovation to market.

Each partner contributes different capabilities, experiences and perspectives, united by a common ambition: to expand what is possible.

This vision extends beyond a single material, a single collection, or a single collaboration. I.S.T refers to this evolving network and shared vision as "PLATINUMWORLD", not as an organization, but as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and future possibilities.

The partners involved share the belief that innovation and sustainability are complementary elements in the development of contemporary textiles. Through collaboration between different areas of expertise and the exploration of new technologies applied to natural fibres, the goal is to expand the possibilities available across the entire value chain: from designers, who can rely on new creative tools, to producers, called upon to develop increasingly advanced solutions, and brands seeking materials capable of combining quality, performance and long-term value.

Ultimately, this means creating greater freedom for future generations to shape the future of textiles in their own way.

The first public expression of "PLATINUMWORLD" will be showcased through developments surrounding Pitti Filati and Milano Unica 2026, where partners across the growing network will present how collaboration between material innovators, yarn specialists, fabric manufacturers, and textile experts can create new opportunities for the global textile industry.

By connecting material innovation, craftsmanship, industrial expertise, and creative vision, "PLATINUMWORLD" seeks to expand what is possible, not only for a single material, but for the future of textiles itself.

At Pitti Filati and Milano Unica, two of the leading international events dedicated to textiles and yarns, visitors will have the opportunity to discover IST PLATINUMWOOL™ and its applications through the collections presented by the partners. It will be an opportunity to explore the characteristics of this innovative technology and the new possibilities it creates for the premium textile industry.

Pitti Immagine Filati

24–26 June 2026

PADIGLIONE CENTRALE / PIANO TERRA / B/3,

in the booth of "Mister Joe"

Fortezza da Basso, Firenze, Italy

Milano Unica

7–9 July 2026

Hall 7, Booth F03,

in the booth of "CM Tessuti"

Fiera Milano (Rho), Milano, Italy

About I.S.T Corporation

Founded in Japan, I.S.T Corporation is a materials technology company specializing in advanced polymers, fibers, and natural fiber innovation. Through proprietary technologies including IST PLATINUMWOOL™, the company creates new opportunities by connecting material science, manufacturing expertise, and market needs across industries ranging from textiles to aerospace. With operations in Japan and the United States and a growing network of international partners, I.S.T is committed to expanding the possibilities of advanced materials and natural fibers through innovation, collaboration, and long-term sustainability.

For more information: ist-caretp.com/

About CM Tessuti:

Founded by two brothers Christian and Marco Bozzonetti Rivera, CM Tessuti is a company in the Biella region whose hallmarks are vitality and a strong drive to create innovative textile solutions. Following in their father's footsteps, the two young entrepreneurs realize their dream of developing an innovative business to produce knitted fabrics. Proud of their roots, strongly linked to the territory in which they were born, they combine the research for the best yarns and fibers with the mission to develop something new, starting from the idea, even if only sketched, of the stylists and designers of international fashion Maisons. For more information: https://www.cmtessuti.it

About Mister Joe:

Founded in 1976 and a longtime specialist in mohair and fine yarns for knitwear, hand-knitting application, Mister Joe is now part of the A Zeta Filati family. For nearly half a century it has pursued one mission: pairing the latest trends with high-performance yarns, maintaining a strong focus on environmental responsibility. Renowned for its mohair, made with selected qualities from South African productions, the company combines precious natural fibers such as mohair and alpaca with a deep commitment to sustainability — recycled cotton and polyester, Ecovero™ viscose, and Tencel™ Lyocell. Its historical must-have yarns — Canterbury, Wimbledon, Crown and Elizabeth — are reinvented each season and selected by fashion brands around the world. A pioneer in promotion, Mister Joe was among the first to join Pitti Filati, with active involvement in international yarn promotion initiatives such as Feel The Yarn.

For more information: Mister Joe — Homepage

About GTI (Gruppo Tessile Industriale):

Founded in Milan in 1928 with the Ricignolo 1928 brand, GTI was born from a vision that combines craftsmanship with experience in fibers. Right from the start, the company stood out for its careful search for the rarest and finest natural fibers - such as cashmere, alpaca, silk, mohair and wool transformed into yarns of extraordinary quality thanks to a process that enhances every detail.

In 2015, the entry into the Suedwolle Group further strengthened the brand's positioning in the luxury yarn segment, projecting it into an international dimension. Today, the GTI collections take shape in the two factories of Verrone and Mongrando, where the entire production cycle is managed internally, from the raw fiber to the finished yarn, with processes of combed and carded spinning, linear and fancy twisting, raising, yarn and packaging. For more information: GTI Spa

About Suedwolle Group

Suedwolle Group is a leading global producer of worsted yarns in pure wool and wool blends for flat and circular knitting, weaving, hosiery and various technical applications. Its brand Biella Yarn provides high-end fashion yarns for flat knitting, while its luxury brand GTI offers high-quality fibres for exclusive fashion items. Headquartered in the Nuremberg metropolitan area in Germany, Suedwolle Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide and operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, China and Vietnam. The company's activities are driven by a consistent commitment to quality, innovation, and responsibility. For more information: suedwollegroup.com

About The Woolmark Company:

Woolmark stands as the global authority on wool. Through extensive industry relationships, it promotes wool as the ultimate natural fibre and premier ingredient in premium textile products. The Woolmark Logo is one of the most recognised and respected brands, representing quality and pioneering excellence from farm to finished product. For more information: Woolmark

SOURCE I.S.T Corporation