Designed for Impossible: I.S.T Showcases Space-Proven Polyimide Technologies at SATShow Week 2026

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I.S.T Corporation will showcase its advanced polyimide material portfolio at SATShow Week 2026 (March 24–26, Walter E. Washington Convention Center), featuring TORMED®, a transparent polyimide film validated in low Earth orbit (LEO), and IMIDETEX®, a next-generation composite material engineered for extreme environments.

TORMED® has successfully completed one year of exposure testing in low Earth orbit aboard the International Space Station (ISS), conducted by the Austrian Academy of Sciences. In parallel, the material has been designed into commercial satellite solar cell programs, transitioning from orbital validation to operational deployment.

TORMED®: Transparent Polyimide Film for Space Applications

TORMED®, I.S.T's core exhibit, is developed using the company's proprietary polyimide synthesis technology. Designed to withstand the harsh conditions of space, TORMED® offers a rare combination of:

High optical transparency

Radiation and UV resistance

Ultra-low outgassing

Low dielectric constant

Excellent thermal cycling resistance

Mechanical flexibility

These characteristics enable both durability and design flexibility in the next-generation spacecraft.

Unlocking New Satellite Architectures

At SATShow Week 2026, I.S.T highlights key applications where TORMED® expands what is possible in satellite design:

1. Solar Panel Coverlays

TORMED® films maximize power generation while extending operational life by UV-coated variants, provide superior transparency, UV durability, lightweight performance, and flexibility.

2. Optical Solar Reflectors (OSR)

With unfading transparency and strong adhesion, TORMED® delivers long-term optical stability for thermal control surfaces on satellite bodies.

3. Flexible Transparent Antennas

Leveraging its high-temperature resistance, TORMED® enables the integration of flexible transparent antennas directly onto solar panels and satellite structures. This allows functionality to be embedded into surfaces without compromising performance.

IMIDETEX®: Precision Control Beyond Conventional Composites

Alongside TORMED®, I.S.T will present IMIDETEX®, an advanced polyimide-based composite material that enables new levels of structural precision and performance.

Visitors will also experience how IMIDETEX® composite materials offer:

High dimensional stability

Precise thermal expansion control

Excellent vibration damping

Flexible integration into advanced composite designs

Key features of IMIDETEX® include:

Lower density than carbon fiber for lighter, more efficient structures

Negative CTE for precise thermal dimensional stability

Superior RF transparency compared with glass fiber

Excellent vibration damping for dynamic environments

High impact resistance for enhanced durability

Expanding the Design Space for Space

By combining optical performance, structural control, and environmental resilience, TORMED® and IMIDETEX® enable satellite engineers to move beyond traditional trade-offs and integrate more capability into less mass with greater reliability.

Visit I.S.T Corporation at SATShow Week 2026

At Booth 2637, join us from March 24 to 26, 2026, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center for immersive presentations of TORMED® and IMIDETEX® ground-breaking technologies.

Media inquiry: I.S.T Corporation Business Development Team

+81 077 543 2211

Mail to: [email protected]

About Industrial Summit Technology Corp.

Founded in 1983 in Shiga, Japan, I.S.T established its U.S. corporation, Industrial Summit Technology Corp., in 2000 in Parlin, New Jersey (in the DuPont site). Through the acquisition of the Pyre-ML and SKYBOND businesses, I.S.T has expanded its operations into R&D, manufacturing, and selling polyimide products for a wide range of industries. I.S.T continues to create new value through advanced technological development and provides innovative solutions to the global market.

More About I.S.T:

https://www.istcorp.jp/en/

More About TORMED®:

https://www.tormedfilms.com/

https://www.istcorp.jp/en/industrial_material/tormed/

More About IMIDETEX®️:

https://www.imidetex.com/

SOURCE I.S.T CORPORATION