Building rockets like cars: Chairman of CAS Space

GUANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from South:

Guangdong has launched the "Beacon Over Lingnan" video series across major online platforms since June 27. The second episode features a dialogue with Yang Yiqiang, Chairman of CAS Space Technology Co., Ltd.

Speed Speed

The rise of CAS Space epitomizes the rapid growth of China's commercial space industry. Join us for an exclusive conversation with Yang Yiqiang as he shares his vision for the future.

The first season of "Beacon Over Lingnan" consists of 20 episodes divided into four chapters: economy, culture, science and education, and people's livelihood. Twenty guests will share their thoughts on work and life, telling stories of Guangdong, the Greater Bay Area, and China from their personal perspectives.

SOURCE South