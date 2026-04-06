Building Safer Worksites Starts with Well-Being: Wellness Workdays CEO to Speak at National Safety Council Summit

BOSTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of workplace wellness solutions, is proud to announce that its CEO and Founder, Debra Wein, will speak at the National Safety Council (NSC) Safety Summit in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 6. Wein will lead a featured session for the Labor Division titled, "From Fatigue to Fitness: The Physical Well-Being Factors That Shape Health, Safety, and Job Performance."

This session will explore how prevention-focused strategies spanning musculoskeletal health, injury prevention, nutrition, sleep, stress, substance use, and chronic disease directly influence worker health, safety, and job performance. Drawing on practical workplace strategies and real-world experience, Wein will highlight how union and safety leaders can reduce preventable risks and foster a safer, healthier, and more resilient workforce.

"Healthy tradespeople are the heart of a safe and thriving workplace," said Debra Wein, CEO and Founder of Wellness Workdays. "By prioritizing prevention and well-being, leaders can cultivate resilience, safety, and peak performance across every jobsite."

The 2026 Safety Summit, hosted by the National Safety Council, brings together safety and health professionals, innovators, and organizational leaders to examine how emerging technologies and human-centered strategies are shaping the future of workplace safety. Through a blend of educational sessions, hands-on learning, and peer collaboration, the event aims to advance safer, more effective work environments.

At its core, the Summit challenges attendees - from executives and engineers to frontline leaders and contractors - to rethink traditional approaches, embrace complexity, and design systems where people can adapt, leaders continuously learn, and organizations thrive.

Learn more about the event and register to attend at https://2026safetysummit.nsc.org/home.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of integrated, outcome-based workplace health solutions that help employers improve workforce health, reduce healthcare and injury-related costs, and strengthen business performance. We partner with organizations across high-risk industrial environments, including construction and manufacturing, as well as corporate and professional workforces such as education, financial, and pharmaceutical settings. With more than two decades of experience, our customized onsite and virtual programs integrate physical health, mental and behavioral health, injury prevention, and population health management to deliver measurable results.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and best-practice awards for work with organizations such as New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Shawmut, McCarthy Building, Messer, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, the Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School.

Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Wellness Workdays