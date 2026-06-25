Wellness Workdays CEO and Founder Debra Wein Appointed to National Safety Council Wellbeing and Safety Advisory Board

BOSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of outcome-based workplace health solutions is proud to announce that its CEO and Founder, Debra Wein, has been appointed to the Wellbeing & Safety Advisory Board at the National Safety Council (NSC), America's foremost nonprofit safety advocate, dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury in workplaces, and on the road.

Wein, a nationally recognized expert in workplace health promotion and employee wellbeing, brings decades of experience helping organizations create healthier, safer, and more productive work environments. Through Wellness Workdays, she has partnered with employers across the country to implement evidence-based wellness strategies that improve employee health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs and workplace risks.

"I am honored to join the National Safety Council Advisory Board and contribute to its vital mission creating a culture of safety to keep people safer both at and beyond the workplace, so they can live their best lives," said Wein. "Health, safety, and risk management are deeply interconnected. I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members to advance initiatives that support both physical and mental health in workplaces nationwide."

"We're thrilled to welcome Debra to our Wellbeing and Safety Advisory Board. Her leadership in advancing health will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our commitment to holistic wellbeing and a culture of safety," said Claire Bryant, Senior Program Manager of Workplace Wellbeing at NSC. "This board plays a critical role in guiding our strategy, bringing together diverse perspectives to help us design evidence-informed, people-centered approaches that address wellbeing-related risk in the workplace."

Wein's appointment reflects her longstanding commitment to integrating wellness and safety into organizational culture. She has been a strong advocate for comprehensive approaches that address not only physical safety, injury prevention, and risk reduction, but also mental health.

In addition to her role at Wellness Workdays, Wein is an accomplished speaker, author, and industry leader who has contributed to advancing the field of workplace wellbeing through education, consulting, and thought leadership. Having lectured for the Associated General Contractors of America, the National Association of Occupational Health Professionals, the US Coast Guard, the US Navy Seals, USA Olympic coaches, MIT, and Harvard Business School, she is widely recognized for her ability to translate evidence-based health and wellness strategies into practical, impactful solutions to advance business objectives.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of integrated, outcome-based workplace health solutions that help employers improve workforce health, reduce healthcare and injury-related costs, and strengthen business performance. We partner with organizations across high-risk industrial environments, including construction and manufacturing, as well as corporate and professional workforces such as education, financial, and pharmaceutical settings. With more than two decades of experience, our customized onsite and virtual programs integrate physical health, mental and behavioral health, injury prevention, and population health management to deliver measurable results.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and best-practice awards for work with organizations such as New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska USA Building, Shawmut Design & Construction, McCarthy Building, Messer, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, the Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School.

Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Wellness Workdays