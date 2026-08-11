Buildots launches laser scans, bringing survey-grade precision to the world's most complex construction projects

New capability, delivered with NavVis, lets teams verify dimensions, catch design clashes, and validate space constraints without leaving the Buildots platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildots, the construction intelligence leader, today added laser scans to its platform, in partnership with NavVis, the world's foremost Source of Spatial Truth for the built environment. The integration brings survey-grade precision to Buildots for the first time – particularly valuable on mission-critical and mega-projects (e.g. data centers, semiconductor fabs, and hospitals), where accuracy is non-negotiable.

Buildots' core platform already gives teams a verified visual record of progress. Adding laser scans offers a complementary layer of precision on top: survey-grade digital records that let teams confirm exact dimensions, clearances, and installation accuracy on the details where tolerances are tightest.

Teams can capture data with NavVis's industry-leading hardware or any laser scanner that produces the industry-standard E57 format. The results are then viewed directly inside Buildots through the integrated NavVis IVION viewer, with no switching between separate tools to compare scans, progress data, and BIM.

"Construction intelligence is only as strong as the data feeding it," said Roy Danon, CEO and co-founder of Buildots. "Adding laser scans to Buildots brings a new, survey-grade data point into the platform – unifying it with progress and workforce data under one roof and enriching what our AI can analyze. That means teams know sooner when reality doesn't match the model, act faster to resolve it, and keep even the most complex builds on schedule."

"We're excited to power this integration with Buildots," said Dr. Felix Reinshagen, CEO and co-founder of NavVis. "Our reality capture technology is used across the world to scan very large sites, from factories to facilities and construction projects, where customers need to combine high capture speed with survey-grade precision. The NavVis IVION SaaS solution makes all of this data intuitively accessible for collaboration and decision-making. This integration will allow users to combine NavVis data and capabilities with the advanced progress tracking and construction management features of the Buildots platform and add real value for large construction projects worldwide."

The new capability is now available to all Buildots customers and is already in use on select large-scale projects, including Intel's global semiconductor fab construction portfolio.

Learn more: https://buildots.com/blog/laser-scans/

About Buildots

Buildots is the global construction intelligence platform, serving as the operational backbone for construction projects of all scales – from local schools and multi-family projects to the world's most complex data centers and mega-projects. By transforming site data into actionable data and insights, Buildots enables construction leaders to know sooner, act faster, and outperform. Buildots is currently used by Fortune 500 contractors and household-name owners, including Turner Construction, JE Dunn, Intel, HOCHTIEF, and Bouygues, to drive operational excellence worldwide.

About NavVis

NavVis is the System of Record for reality data. The company was founded on a single conviction: the people who build and operate the physical world deserve to know exactly what that world looks like, and to keep knowing it as that world changes. Today NavVis combines survey-grade mobile reality capture (VLX and MLX) with IVION, the platform that holds captured reality as one managed, versioned, accessible record. New captures fuse into the record, so it reflects a facility or work site as it stands today. Every engineering tool and every intelligent system reads from the same source. More than two billion square meters of industrial plants, construction sites, and buildings are held on IVION, cutting rework and downtime and forming the foundation for automation, analytics, and AI-grounded decisions at scale.

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SOURCE Buildots