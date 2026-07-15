Buildots commercializes Genda under the Buildots Field brand, on track to bring field operations into its construction intelligence platform

Buildots Field – powered by Buildots' acquisition of Genda – combines intelligence with progress tracking, as further releases planned by EOY

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildots, the global leader in construction intelligence, today announced Buildots Field, commercializing the workforce, safety, and logistics capabilities from its earlier acquisition of Genda under the Buildots brand for the first time. Buildots Field combines Genda's capabilities with Buildots' progress tracking to give firms a true view of construction productivity. A fully integrated Buildots Field App is on track for general availability in Q4 2026, with pre-sales opening today.

"Acquiring Genda added real strength to Buildots – a direct line into the field," said Roy Danon, co-founder and CEO of Buildots. "Progress data tells you what's been built. Workforce data tells you who built it and how. Put the two together, and you get something no one else in the industry can offer: a true measure of productivity. Many joint Genda-Buildots customers have already experienced this value over the last six months. We're excited to bring it to a wider audience from today, and with an even stronger integration by the end of 2026."

Fully integrated Buildots Field App

Today, customers are already seeing the benefits of combining Buildots and Genda's capabilities. A fully integrated Buildots Field App, scheduled to reach general availability by the end of 2026, will make that view a native, automatic part of the platform:

Project leaders: Bring workforce data together with construction progress to spot where output gaps are forming, understand the causes, and act before they affect the schedule – giving clear direction on where to be and what to work on.

Bring workforce data together with construction progress to spot where output gaps are forming, understand the causes, and act before they affect the schedule – giving clear direction on where to be and what to work on. Project operations leads: Manage day-to-day site operations, including trade coordination, safety, and logistics, using real-time digital tools.

Manage day-to-day site operations, including trade coordination, safety, and logistics, using real-time digital tools. Trade contractors: Access performance data, manage daily logistics, and meet safety requirements seamlessly.

"In the field, coordination happens over phone calls, texts, and paper forms that leave limited records, and whatever's decided doesn't always make it back to the office. This leaves superintendents and project managers scrambling to figure out what happened and plan future work without a full, objective picture," said Erez Dror, VP of General Contractors & Genda at Buildots. "Our goal with Buildots Field is to close that gap by bringing Genda's workforce, safety, and logistics tools into the Buildots platform. The moment you connect those streams, you stop guessing and start seeing the whole picture. That's what gets us excited: the value this creates for clients unlocks a completely different way of running a site."

Inquire about Buildots Field today: https://buildots.com/buildots-field/

About Buildots

Buildots is the global construction intelligence platform, serving as the operational backbone for construction projects of all scales – from local schools and multi-family projects to the world's most complex data centers and mega-projects. By transforming site data into actionable data and insights, Buildots enables construction leaders to know sooner, act faster, and outperform. Buildots is currently used by Fortune 500 contractors and household-name owners, including Turner Construction, JE Dunn, Intel, HOCHTIEF, and Bouygues, to drive operational excellence worldwide.

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SOURCE Buildots