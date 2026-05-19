BUILT-RIGHT DIGITAL LAUNCHES SCALABLE MARKETING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR HOME SERVICES FRANCHISES

Rejecting set-and-forget templates, the agency delivers hyper-localized microsites, custom search strategies, and location-specific ad campaigns optimized for individual franchisee goals.

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Built-Right Digital, a premier home services digital marketing agency, today announced its scalable enterprise marketing solutions for franchise networks and dealer models. Moving away from rigid, cookie-cutter templates, the agency pairs corporate brand compliance with hyper-localized, actively managed execution tailored to each franchisee's regional search behavior and business goals.

To maximize organic visibility, the agency provides flexible web development strategies. Built-Right Digital can construct unified corporate websites featuring optimized, location-specific sub-pages, or build independent, high-performance micro-sites that allow individual franchisees to accumulate long-term localized SEO equity and dominate their respective territories.

The framework replaces standard "set-it-and-forget-it" campaigns with granular location targeting and geo-fencing to eliminate ad waste. Paid ad campaigns and landing pages are continuously refined to match each operator's specific service-mix goals, such as prioritizing high-margin remodeling projects over basic installations.

The platform accommodates complex co-op budgets and ensures brand safety for corporate directors while delivering exclusive, high-quality leads to local operators. "Franchise networks succeed when individual franchisees win their local markets," said Mitchell Smith, Head of Growth at Built-Right Digital. "We provide the agile targeting dealers need to dominate."

To learn more about how Built-Right Digital scales digital performance for home services organizations, visit Built-Right Digital at builtrightdigital.com or explore their specialized franchise home services marketing programs.

Built-Right Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in enterprise-grade web development, search engine optimization (SEO), and pay-per-click (PPC) management for the home services and home improvement industries. The agency creates scalable, multi-location digital assets that help manufacturers, franchise networks, and independent dealers capture local market share and scale their digital footprints.

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SOURCE Built-Right Digital