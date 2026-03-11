Built-Right Digital Launches CRM ROI Reporting Tools for Home Service Contractors to Track Marketing ROI by Channel

New CRM-based marketing ROI reporting tools help home service contractors track full-funnel performance, including CAC, AOV, ROI by channel, and revenue generated from every lead source.

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Built-Right Digital, a digital marketing agency for home service contractors, announced the expansion of its CRM ROI reporting tools to help contractors track marketing ROI by channel with greater precision. By building advanced reporting systems on top of clients' existing CRM platforms, the agency helps businesses connect advertising spend, leads, sales activity, and closed revenue in one place.

For many home service companies, marketing data is spread across ad platforms, call tracking systems, CRMs, and spreadsheets. That makes it difficult to know which channels are actually producing profitable growth. Built-Right Digital's marketing ROI reporting for contractors is designed to solve that problem by giving clients clearer visibility into the full customer journey, from dollars spent to dollars generated.

The reporting tools help contractors track key growth metrics such as customer acquisition cost (CAC), average order value (AOV) by channel, revenue by source, lead-to-sale conversion rates, and ROI by channel. This gives contractors more granular insight into performance across channels like Google Ads, Meta Ads, SEO, Local Services Ads, referrals, and direct traffic.

"We've been building ROI tools on top of our clients' CRMs so they can track full-funnel performance from dollars spent to dollars generated," said Chris Lee, VP of Growth at Built-Right Digital. "Contractors deserve the same level of reporting granularity that private equity-backed businesses use to make smart growth decisions."

Built-Right Digital says these CRM reporting tools for contractors are built to improve budget allocation, marketing accountability, and decision-making. Instead of relying only on lead counts, contractors can better understand which channels drive the best customers, highest-value jobs, and strongest returns.

Built-Right Digital provides digital marketing for home service contractors, including SEO, Google Ads management, Meta Ads management, website development, CRM-integrated reporting, local SEO, and lead generation strategy. The agency works with businesses across the home services sector, including bathroom remodelers, roofers, HVAC companies, plumbers, electricians, landscapers, and other home improvement contractors.

