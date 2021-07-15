Bulbrite's Cathy Choi Receives 2021 ALA Women in Lighting Leadership Award

DALLAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulbrite President Cathy Choi of Moonachi, N.J., is the 2021 recipient of the American Lighting Association (ALA) Women in Lighting Leadership Award (WILLA). Choi accepted the award during the Lightovation show in Dallas, June 23.

Cathy Choi, president of Bulbrite, is the recipient of the 2021 ALA Women in Lighting Leadership Award

The WILLA recognizes one woman annually for her achievement and leadership in the lighting industry, support of ALA, mentoring of other women in the industry, and devotion to her community through philanthropy and volunteer work. The recipient must be a member of ALA, nominated by an ALA member, and voted upon by the Women in Lighting Committee.

"Reviewing dozens of nominations we received for Cathy Choi, our committee was impressed with the impact she has had on so many people in the lighting industry," says Dallas Market Center's Laura Van Zeyl, co-chair of ALA's Women in Lighting Committee. "Cathy has certainly accomplished a lot herself and exemplifies a passion for her business. She has also invested in the betterment of others with mentorship, resources, education and training."

Eric Jacobson, ALA president and CEO, adds "I am so proud that Cathy is being awarded the WILLA. Cathy is very deserving of this high honor as she has always been so generous with her time to support the lighting industry. Cathy is a pleasure to work with and is a fantastic mentor for young women coming into the business."

Choi has a long history of contributions to her community, ALA and the lighting industry. She currently serves on Dallas Market Center's Lighting Board of Governors; as the Undergraduate Committee Lead on the NYU Stern Women in Business (SWIB) Alumnae Executive Committee; on the Board of Directors for the Ridgewood Public Library Foundation; on the Leadership Development Advisory Council for Seton Hall University's Stillman School of Business; on the Board of Directors for CRP, a risk management company; as a Council Member of the President's Council of Cornell Women; and as a member of Chief, a women's leadership organization. She is also a past Chair of ALA's Education Foundation; a past member of Vistage, a business coaching organization; and a past judge for Enactus, an experiential learning platform for college students. Under her leadership, Bulbrite, which is celebrating it's 50th anniversary this year, has also received numerous accolades.

Nominations for the Women in Lighting Leadership Award are accepted year-round at lightingwomen.com, where additional information about the award and organization is available. For more about ALA, go to alalighting.com.

Media contact: Amy Wommack, ALA Communications Manager, [email protected], 469-778-7622.

