Burke, Inc. and Verve Partner to Build the Future of Decision Intelligence

Helping organizations transform data, customer understanding, and institutional knowledge into strategic AI-enabled decision capability.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Burke, Inc., a leading global decision intelligence consultancy, and Verve, global leaders in continuously updated client proprietary synthetic customers, announced a strategic partnership to help organizations transform their data, customer knowledge, and organizational expertise into AI-enabled decision systems that provide faster, more confident answers to high-impact business questions.

Much of an organization's most valuable knowledge remains fragmented across research repositories, data systems, teams, and institutional memory. Success depends on connecting these assets soundly, preserving organizational expertise, and grounding AI outputs in trusted frameworks, high-quality human inputs, and strategic context.

Together, Burke and Verve help organizations transform these assets into AI-enabled decision systems in the form of synthetic customers - each build a unique capability that is auditable, accurate, and transparent. By combining client data with advanced AI capabilities with deep expertise in human and cultural intelligence, the partnership makes synthetic customers scalable and tailored to the unique realities of their clients' business, customers, and markets.

The result is decision-grade customer understanding at decision pace: the customer perspective, continuously updated and available at all times, supported by rigorous governance, validation, and human oversight. Built on a foundation of high-quality human data and insight, it is designed to create a durable competitive advantage.

"Organizations are sitting on an incredible amount of knowledge in the form of data, but too often those assets remain in deep within silos," said Tara Marotti, President & CEO of Burke. "Through our partnership with Verve, we're helping insights and data leaders connect their assets in AI-enabled systems built on high-quality human inputs that provide real-time answers to teams across the enterprise helping them make more confident decisions."

"Every AI business transformation strategy has a customer understanding pillar within it. Working with Burke we can deliver decision-grade customer understanding at decision pace," said Andrew Cooper, Founder & CEO of Verve. "What sets our joint proposition apart is that we combine proprietary client knowledge with transparent, auditable AI, that delivers reliable, evidence-based insights that are continuously updated to keep pace with cultural and market change. Together, we generate a source of durable competitive advantage for our clients, globally."

Cooper and Marotti agree that the strong alignment between their organizations enables successful outcomes for their clients. They have built a collaborative relationship grounded in a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and helping clients make better decisions. Together, Burke and Verve are well positioned to support organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia.

About Burke, Inc.

Burke, Inc. is a leading global decision intelligence consultancy that helps organizations make smarter decisions with greater confidence. By connecting human understanding, data intelligence, business expertise, and AI-enabled technologies, Burke transforms information into actionable knowledge that drives growth, innovation, and customer success.

About Verve

Verve helps organizations turn human truth into competitive advantage by combining artificial, human, and cultural intelligence. Through proprietary datasets, advanced AI capabilities, and deep expertise in consumer behavior and culture, Verve delivers decision-grade insights that help leading global organizations move faster and make better decisions.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected] | 800.688.2674

SOURCE Burke, Inc.