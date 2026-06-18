BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY APPOINTS JON VIGUE AS NEW PARK PRESIDENT

Industry Veteran to Lead Park During More Than $100 Million Investment in New Attractions and Park Enhancements

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TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced the appointment of Jon Vigue as the park's new President, ushering in a new era of growth and innovation at one of America's most iconic theme parks in the midst of a more than $100 million investment in new attractions and park enhancements.

Jon Vigue, a respected industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience, joins Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as its new park president in the midst of a more than $100 million investment in new attractions and park enhancements.

A respected attractions industry leader with nearly 30 years of experience, Vigue joins Busch Gardens Tampa Bay following his long-term tenure at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Georgia, where he led transformational operational strategies and development initiatives designed to elevate the guest experience and position the park for sustained growth.

His appointment comes at an exciting time for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as it continues to make significant investments in new attractions, immersive animal experiences, and the guest experience, including food and beverage and entertainment offerings, all designed to enhance every visit from day to night. Recent major new additions include Wild Oasis, the immersive new family adventure area that debuted in 2025. Opening this year, the all-new Lion and Hyena Ridge represents the park's largest and most immersive animal habitat in more than a decade. The dynamic new realm features five young male lions and a pair of hyenas surrounded by expansive 270-degree viewing areas, water features and elevated rocky overlooks that bring guests closer than ever before.

"We are strategically focused on enhancing every aspect of the guest experience at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Jon's extensive industry experience makes him the ideal leader to help guide that vision forward," said Kyle Miller, Co-Chief Parks Operations Officer at United Parks & Resorts, Busch Gardens' parent company. "As we continue making meaningful investments across the park, we are confident Jon's leadership, operational excellence and passion for innovation will help drive our next chapter of growth."

Throughout his career, Vigue has built a strong reputation for operational leadership, team development and creating memorable guest experiences. Prior to Wild Adventures, he spent nearly two decades at Lake Compounce Theme Park, where he played a key role in the property's revitalization and long-term success. Beyond park operations, Vigue has been actively involved with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) since 2007, most recently serving as Chair of the Food & Beverage Committee for North America.

"I'm incredibly honored to join the talented team at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and help lead one of the most iconic theme parks in the country," said Vigue. "The park has an extraordinary legacy of combining world-class thrills, inspiring animal experiences and immersive entertainment unlike anywhere else. I look forward to working alongside our passionate ambassadors as we continue building on that legacy, investing in the future and creating unforgettable experiences for guests and families across Tampa Bay and beyond."

The park's momentum continues this summer with significant new additions and expanded offerings. Guests can experience the return of the park's popular Summer Nights event, taking place through Aug. 9, featuring all-new entertainment, extended evening hours and spectacular nighttime productions. Highlights include the debut of the new Beach Bash show featuring retro-inspired music and high-energy performances, the return of fan-favorite Boom Box Dance Party and complimentary beer offerings for guests 21 and older. Indoor entertainment offerings including shows: Cirque Electric, Animal Tales, Icons and Rhythm of Nature, provide guests additional ways to stay cool while being entertained.

As night falls, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's skyline transforms with the return of Wild Skies: Drone Show & Fireworks Spectacular. On select nights, guests can experience two all-new nighttime spectaculars featuring 400 synchronized drones, breathtaking fireworks and immersive music. The season begins with a patriotic production honoring America's 250th Birthday, followed by a new Busch Gardens-exclusive drone spectacular debuting July 10.

"I'm thrilled to be here and extremely excited about the future of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay," added Vigue. "I look forward to meeting our valued guests and annual passholders."

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

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SOURCE United Parks and Resorts Inc.