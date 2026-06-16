IN A SALUTE TO AMERICA'S 250TH BIRTHDAY, BUSCH GARDENS LAUNCHES ITS BEST DEAL OF THE YEAR WITH THE FOURTH OF JULY SALE

Guests Can Save Up to 55% on Tickets, Fun Cards, Passes and Memberships While Enjoying Patriotic Celebrations, Summer Events, New Attractions and Waterpark Fun

TAMPA, Fla. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens is celebrating America's 250th birthday with its biggest savings event of the year. For a limited time, guests can take advantage of the Fourth of July Sale at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA, unlocking exceptional savings and access to an unforgettable lineup of summer events, world-class attractions, award-winning entertainment and family fun.

Guests visiting Busch Gardens Tampa Bay can save up to 55% on tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes. Plus, for a limited time, guests who purchase a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card for $99.99 will receive an Adventure Island Fun Card free, enjoying unlimited visits to both parks. At Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA, guests can save up to 50% on tickets, Fun Cards and Memberships. Membership benefits include unlimited visits, free guest tickets, free parking, discounts on food, beverages and merchandise, Busch Bucks and access to seasonal events throughout the year.

Busch Gardens parks, Adventure Island and Water Country USA are also proudly honoring the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. military active-duty and veterans and their families by inviting them to enjoy a day at the parks for FREE. Eligible U.S military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves PLUS receive THREE additional free tickets for dependents, valid for visits through July 5, registry required by June 21 at www.WavesofHonor.com.

With patriotic celebrations, new attractions, immersive entertainment and exciting waterpark experiences taking place throughout the summer, guests won't want to miss these limited-time savings.

Celebrating America's 250th Birthday

Busch Gardens parks are honoring America's semiquincentennial with patriotic entertainment, specialty culinary offerings and memorable Fourth of July experiences.

At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the 250th Celebration, now through July 5, features extended evening hours, special military appreciation experiences, Americana-inspired food and beverages, summer treats and the patriotic Wild Skies Drone & Fireworks Show.

At Busch Gardens Williamsburg, guests can celebrate from June 29 through July 5 with family-friendly entertainment, limited-edition merchandise, specialty food and beverage offerings and park-wide recognition of active-duty military members and veterans. On July 4, guests can enjoy the Skies of Wonder drone show and a special patriotic fireworks presentation.

Summer Thrills and New Attractions

At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Summer Nights bring extended hours and an exciting lineup of entertainment. Guests can experience the all-new Beach Bash show, the return of the Boom Box Dance Party and fan-favorite indoor productions including Cirque Electric, Animal Tales, Icons and Rhythm of Nature. Beginning July 10, an all-new Busch Gardens-exclusive drone spectacular joins the Wild Skies Drone Show & Fireworks Spectacular.

Coming soon, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will debut Lion and Hyena Ridge, the park's largest and most immersive animal habitat in more than a decade. The new realm will feature five young male lions and a pair of hyenas surrounded by expansive viewing areas, water features and elevated rocky overlooks.

In a toast to summer, guests ages 21 and older can enjoy one complimentary seven-ounce beer per visit, while Annual Pass Members receive two complimentary beers per visit.

At Busch Gardens Williamsburg, guests can experience the all-new Verbolten: Forbidden Turn, the Mid-Atlantic's first and only drop-track roller coaster. The reimagined family thrill coaster features a new storyline, immersive special effects and surprises around every turn as riders race through the Black Forest at speeds up to 53 miles per hour before encountering a surprise drop-track element and an 88-foot descent toward the Rhine River.

The park's Summer of Wonder celebration returns nightly from June 26 through July 30, featuring award-winning entertainment, world-class coasters and exciting nighttime experiences. Highlights include Celtic Fyre®, the all-new Across the Pond: Legends of the UK, Kinetix: The Next Generation stunt spectacular and a breathtaking drone show featuring more than 400 synchronized drones.

To cool off from the summer heat, Members, Annual Pass Holders and Military Pass Holders ages 21 and older can enjoy one complimentary seven-ounce beer daily from June 22 through July 30. In addition, all guests ages 21 and older can purchase two seven-ounce beers for just 50 cents each.

Food lovers can also enjoy the final weeks of Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Food & Wine Festival through June 21, featuring more than 135 international flavors across 17 themed food and beverage locations, including new offerings inspired by Puerto Rico.

Cool Off at Adventure Island and Water Country USA

Adventure Island and Water Country USA offer the perfect way to beat the summer heat with award-winning water attractions and family-friendly fun.

Adventure Island, Tampa Bay's premier waterpark, features exhilarating slides, a 17,000-square-foot wave pool, children's play areas and attractions including Rapids Racer, Wahoo Remix, Solar Vortex®, Vanish Point™, Colossal Curl™ and Castaway Falls. Through Aug. 8, guests can experience AquaGlow, a separately ticketed neon-themed nighttime event featuring foam parties, laser effects, glowing light tunnels and immersive entertainment.

Water Country USA, Virginia's largest waterpark, offers more than 40 rides and attractions, including Riptide Race, Cutback Water Coaster and Hubba Hubba Highway. Younger guests can explore High Tide Harbor, an interactive multi-level play structure featuring more than 100 water elements. AquaGlow returns for its second season on select Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 19, transforming the park into a vibrant after-dark experience filled with music, lights and family fun.

Take Advantage of the Fourth of July Sale

The Fourth of July Sale is available for a limited time at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA.

For more information and the latest summer offerings, visit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Adventure Island Tampa Bay and Water Country USA. Follow along on social media for the latest summer announcements and event details: @BuschGardens, @BuschGardensVA, @AdventureIslandTampa and @WaterCountryUSA.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park with 17th-century charm and 21st-century technology, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment, and signature events throughout the year. Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit UnitedParks.com.

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE United Parks and Resorts Inc.