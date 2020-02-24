Business Reporter: Why Businesses Should Bring on Board a Solution Provider to Create Smart Factories

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the difficulty of navigating today's digital environment, a solution provider can help manufacturing companies figure out what works for them, according to INEA.

The amount of technology available today can be incredibly overwhelming. So how can companies use the right resources in reach to increase productivity in factories?

Saša Muhič Pureber, VP, Manufacturing Intelligence at INEA, thinks that, "The biggest challenge is selecting and implementing the correct mix of the newest and the greatest out there."

Rather than just turning to artificial intelligence (AI), companies ought to consider what combination of technologies they need. This requires being selective and knowledgeable, which is where a solution provider comes into the equation.

INEA, a manufacturing solutions provider, outlines the benefits of adopting a solution provider:

It has the necessary knowledge to help manufacturers make informed decisions

It has valuable experience in choosing and implementing the right solutions

It can help improve performance by optimizing production process from any angle

It can deliver and maintain a sustainable turnkey solution

INEA believes that, "The factory floor should be an efficient production environment, as opposed to a showroom of all the newest trends."

With the increase of smart solutions, manufacturing companies need to understand how to take advantage of the best technologies and principles for them – but they can't do that alone.

"It's all very useful if you have the correct use case scenario for it," says Saša. "The amount of information has grown exponentially since the 1990s, but the amount of information a person can accept, and process hasn't grown." A well-experienced solutions supplier is therefore crucial for the success of a business today.

To learn more about why businesses should bring on board a solutions provider, read the full article and watch the full video here:

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events that bring together some of the most influential decision-makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. It has launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

business-reporter.co.uk

About INEA

INEA is an industrial engineering company that has been running for over 30 years. Its project areas include machine building, industrial automation and manufacturing intelligence. It develops solutions based on in-depth knowledge and experience, as well as valuing the importance of individual customers' needs. INEA also focuses on energy management in order to support sustainable development.

inea.co

SOURCE Business Reporter

Related Links

http://business-reporter.co.uk

