Buzz Health Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Technology That Lowers Prescription Costs

RxCompare and its SmartBIN routing engine recognized for Technical Innovation of the Year, surfacing the best available drug price in under 2 seconds

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzz Health™, a healthcare technology company driving connection across the prescription ecosystem, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Technical Innovation of the Year, Digital Health & Health IT Providers category, in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

The third-annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes across 37 nations and territories were submitted this year, and more than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

Buzz Health's winning nomination, "The Two-Second Standard: How RxCompare Is Modernizing Prescription Price Routing," recognized RxCompare®, an embedded prescription discount marketplace that turns a historically static, single-provider transaction into a real-time price comparison for each patient's claim. RxCompare's SmartBIN™ routing engine queries every participating discount card provider simultaneously, compares the returned prices against client-defined business rules, and routes the claim to the winner, all within the two-second National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) response standard. Historically, the onus of price comparison fell to patients, whose final out-of-pocket cost depended on which discount card they chose or had applied on their behalf.

Today, RxCompare routes 90% of transactions in under 1.1 seconds, a roughly 35% improvement from launch. It currently operates in more than 12,000 retail pharmacies nationwide and has helped millions of people save more than $3.5 billion on prescriptions, at a rate of roughly $34 million each day. Buzz Health has filed for patent protection on the underlying technology.

"Every participant in the prescription journey benefits when savings are built into the prescription workflow, rather than requiring patients or providers to go looking for them elsewhere," said Joseph Kleiman, President of Buzz Health. "That vision became a reality through the innovation and dedication of the teams who designed, tested, deployed, and optimized RxCompare. Their work helps improve the patient experience and access at the pharmacy counter by delivering the best available price every time."

RxCompare also verifies its own work. A proprietary monitoring capability compares the price SmartBIN selected against the price delivered at the counter, confirming the patient receives what the engine chose with 99.9% accuracy. Delivering that within a fixed response window is the harder part of the problem.

"Running a live auction among multiple participants within a tight timeframe is a demanding architectural problem, since response time varies by partner," said Raj Ramaswamy, Chief Technology Officer at Buzz Health and a co-creator of RxCompare. "We engineered for that variability from the start, because a price comparison that arrives too late is worth nothing to the patient waiting to learn what they will pay out of their own pocket."

RxCompare deploys as a turnkey integration for pharmacy partners and health organizations, with API-based technology that fits seamlessly into existing systems and workflows. The platform has also earned HITRUST i1 Certification and operates under Buzz Health's SOC 2 Type 2 attestation and HIPAA compliance.

Winners will be honored at a red carpet awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France, where they will be celebrated alongside winners of the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, The International Business Awards®, and the German Stevie® Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at http://Tech.StevieAwards.com.

About Buzz Health

Buzz Health is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent, customizable prescription solutions through its integrated platforms, including BuzzRx, RxCompare, and its proprietary Buzz Health Adjudication Technology. Designed for scale and flexibility, Buzz Health's technology helps streamline pharmacy operations, optimize claims in real time, and improve access and affordability across the prescription ecosystem. By serving as the intelligence layer behind prescription savings and benefit navigation, Buzz Health enables measurable cost reductions, improved adherence, and better health outcomes. Learn more at www.buzzhealth.com.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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SOURCE Buzz Health