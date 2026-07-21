Buzz Health and VetHubRx Partner to Bring Real-Time Prescription Savings to Veterinary Care

Strategic integration embeds multi-card discount pricing directly into veterinary e-prescribing workflows, expanding affordability and price transparency for pet owners at the pharmacy counter

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzz Health™, a healthcare technology company, and VetHubRx, a veterinary e-prescribing platform, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate real-time prescription discount pricing directly into VetHubRx's e-prescribing and consumer-facing platforms.

Through the collaboration, VetHubRx will embed Buzz Health's RxCompare® pricing infrastructure into its prescribing workflow, enabling veterinary providers and pet owners to access and apply the lowest available discount price at the point of prescribing and fulfillment. The integration supports automated best-price routing via Buzz Health's SmartBIN® across a configurable multi-card discount network, delivering real-time price visibility within the digital prescribing experience and seamless claims adjudication through RxCompare's pharmacy network and infrastructure.

The partnership marks Buzz Health's first integration with a veterinary e-prescribing platform, extending the company's prescription affordability technology into a market where most medication purchases are paid entirely out of pocket, given that only 4 to 5% of pets in the U.S. are insured, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.

Unlike human healthcare, pet insurance rarely covers prescription drugs at the point of sale, leaving pet owners fully exposed to retail pricing with limited visibility into available savings. Many pet owners are unaware that the same prescription discount programs available for human medications can also be applied to their pet's prescriptions, a gap this partnership addresses by embedding savings directly into the prescribing workflow.

"Veterinary prescribing is undergoing a digital transformation, and this partnership positions Buzz Health at the forefront of that shift," said Lathe Bigler, Senior Vice President, Business Strategy at Buzz Health. "By embedding real-time pricing and multi-card savings directly into the prescribing workflow, we are helping veterinary providers deliver price transparency to pet owners before they arrive at the pharmacy, reducing surprises at the counter and improving prescription fulfillment rates."

VetHubRx is a standalone e-prescribing application designed for veterinary clinics and animal hospitals, enabling providers to generate and transmit prescriptions electronically to retail pharmacies nationwide. Animal hospitals typically do not dispense medications on-site, meaning prescriptions are mostly routed to retail pharmacies, making real-time pricing visibility at the pharmacy counter particularly valuable. The platform also includes a consumer-facing app that engages pet owners on refills and prescription management.

"Our providers want to give pet owners every advantage when it comes to affording the medications their animals need," said MJ Hamilton, CEO and Founder of VetHubRx. "Integrating real-time discount pricing into our workflow means pet owners can see the most affordable option at the pharmacy closest to them, all within the same digital experience their veterinarian uses to prescribe. It removes friction from the process and helps ensure prescriptions are filled."

The partnership focuses on prescriptions for human-equivalent medications commonly prescribed for pets, which are filled at retail pharmacies across the country. The integration applies SmartBIN technology to automatically route each prescription to the discount card offering the lowest available price using a single set of processing codes, ensuring pet owners receive optimal savings with no additional steps required by the prescriber or pharmacist.

Buzz Health currently supports prescription access across thousands of pharmacies nationwide and continues expanding its platform to serve e-prescribing applications, EMR/EHR integrations, and additional enterprise partners.

About Buzz Health

Buzz Health is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent, customizable prescription solutions through its integrated platforms, including BuzzRx, RxCompare, and RxAffect. Designed for scale and flexibility, Buzz Health's technology helps streamline pharmacy operations, optimize claims in real time, and improve access and affordability across the prescription ecosystem. By serving as the intelligence layer behind prescription savings and benefit navigation, Buzz Health enables measurable cost reductions, improved adherence, and better health outcomes. Learn more at www.buzzhealth.com.

About VetHubRx

VetHubRx is the first and only e-prescribing platform built exclusively for veterinarians, empowering clinics to electronically prescribe to virtually any participating pharmacy nationwide. By eliminating phone calls, faxes, and unnecessary administrative work, VetHubRx streamlines the prescribing process for veterinary teams while giving pet owners the freedom to fill prescriptions at the pharmacy that best meets their needs. Faster prescribing, greater convenience, and improved access to medications help create a better experience for both clinics and pet owners. Learn more at vethubrx.com.

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SOURCE Buzz Health