BV Investment Partners Announces Investment in Thomas & Company

Partnership Positions Workforce Compliance Solutions Platform for Accelerated Growth and Expansion Across the Human Resources Ecosystem

BOSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners ("BV"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on tech-enabled business services and solutions, today announced it has made an investment in Thomas & Company, a leading workforce compliance platform. BV is partnering with CEO Nate Kenney and the broader Thomas & Company leadership team to support the company's next phase of growth.

Founded in 1994, Thomas & Company is a leading provider of workforce compliance solutions for large employers across the United States. The company specializes in unemployment cost management, tax exposure management and verification services that help organizations reduce risk, improve efficiency and support workforce compliance. Powered by a proprietary records database, a purpose-built technology platform and a white-glove service model, Thomas & Company delivers mission-critical solutions to some of the nation's most recognized employers. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company employs more than 200 professionals nationwide.

Thomas & Company's growth is rooted in a commitment to innovation, operational excellence and client success. As workforce compliance requirements become increasingly complex, the company continues to invest in technology, service enhancements and strategic solutions that help employers stay ahead of change. Guided by a culture of integrity, accountability, and service, Thomas & Company maintains close partnerships with its clients and incorporates their feedback into every stage of product and service development. This collaborative approach drives meaningful outcomes for employers while strengthening the broader HR ecosystem.

Nate Kenney, Chief Executive Officer of Thomas & Company, said, "This investment is a huge milestone for Thomas & Company and a very exciting day for our customers, employees, and partners. With BV's partnership, we are positioned to expand our client base, deepen our suite of services and continue investing in technology that simplifies complex employment-related processes. We are excited about the opportunity ahead."

Jason Kustka, Partner at BV, said, "Thomas & Company is a leading provider that delivers meaningful value and ROI for its clients, representing the type of tech-enabled services platform we look to back." Patrick Fabrizio, Vice President at BV, added, "We're excited to help the existing team continue to drive growth organically and via acquisitions within the workforce compliance ecosystem."

BV was advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, which served as legal counsel. Thomas & Company was advised by McDermott Will & Schulte, which served as legal counsel, and Houlihan Lokey, which served as financial advisor.

About Thomas & Company

Thomas & Company is a leading provider of innovative workforce compliance solutions that support employee relations programs. The company is an industry leader in unemployment cost management, employment & wage verifications, and tax credit solutions, serving clients with unmatched expertise and dedication for over 30 years. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Thomas & Company empowers organizations to navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their business objectives.

For more information about Thomas & Company, visit http://www.thomas-and-company.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/thomas-and-company-inc/.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is an established sector-focused private equity firm in North America with over $7.8 billion of assets under management. Founded in 1983 and relaunched under new management and strategy in 2012, the firm targets the tech-enabled business services and solutions sectors and leverages more than four decades of experience partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. To date, it has completed 51 investments and realized or substantially exited 23 companies under new management. For four consecutive years, BV has been named to Inc. magazine's list of Founder-Friendly Investors and recognized by HEC Paris-Dow Jones rankings as one of the top 10 best-performing buyout firms in the mid-market segment in its first year and in the lower mid-market segment in its second year, following the introduction of this new category. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

Disclaimer: Industry recognitions or awards should not be construed as an endorsement or a recommendation to retain the Adviser by the ranking entity or any regulatory authority. Any rankings or awards cited were provided by independent third parties based on their predetermined evaluation criteria. Although BV provided compensation to Inc.com to be included in the survey, it did not exercise any influence or control over the criteria used or the results generated and did not pay any compensation in connection with receiving the award. BV also did not provide any compensation to HEC Paris-Dow Jones to be considered for any of these rankings.

Media Contacts

For Thomas & Company: Michele Heckmann

[email protected]

For BV Investment Partners: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE BV Investment Partners