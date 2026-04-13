BV Investment Partners Honored for Second Year In a Row By HEC-Paris Dow Jones

Ranked Top 10 Lower Mid-Market Buyout Performer in 2025

BOSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners ("BV"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on tech-enabled business services and solutions, is pleased to be recognized as a top 10 best performing lower mid-market buyout firm in the just released 2025 HEC-Paris Dow Jones performance rankings.

Vikrant Raina, CEO and Partner at BV Investment Partners, commented, "It is a tremendous honor for BV Investment Partners to be recognized by HEC-Paris Dow Jones for the second year in a row. Our commitment is to partner with entrepreneurs, founders and their management teams to build great companies and that focus has led to this recognition as a top 10 performer among PE firms in the lower middle market."

Conducted by strategy Professor Oliver Gottschalg at HEC Paris Business School, the ranking identifies PE firms targeting the lower mid-market segment that generated the best aggregate performance based on all buyout funds raised between 2012 and 2021.

To ensure a robust evaluation, Prof. Gottschalg analyzed a comprehensive database of 695 private equity firms and 1,439 funds representing an aggregate equity volume of $2.5 trillion. The performance score is derived from a blend of measures, including Internal Rate of Return (IRR), DPI (cash-only return multiple) and TVPI (a return multiple considering account values of ongoing investments).

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is an established sector-focused private equity firm in North America with over $7.8 billion of assets under management. Founded in 1983 and relaunched under new management and strategy in 2012, the firm targets the tech-enabled business services and solutions sectors and leverages more than four decades of experience partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. To date, it has completed 51 investments and realized or substantially exited 23 companies under new management. For four consecutive years, BV has been named to Inc. magazine's list of Founder-Friendly Investors, and recognized by HEC-Paris Dow Jones rankings as one of the top 10 best performing buyout firms in the mid-market segment in its first year and in the lower mid-market segment in its second year, following the introduction of this new category. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

Disclaimer: Industry recognitions or awards should not be construed as an endorsement or a recommendation to retain the Adviser by the ranking entity or any regulatory authority. Any rankings or awards cited were provided by independent third parties based on their predetermined evaluation criteria. Although BV provided compensation to Inc.com to be included in the survey, it did not exercise any influence or control over the criteria used or the results generated and did not pay any compensation in connection with receiving the award. BV also did not provide any compensation to HEC Paris-Dow Jones to be considered for any of these rankings.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE BV Investment Partners