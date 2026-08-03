BVB Japan Tour 2026: Record Reach, 70,000 Fan Contacts and Strong Commercial Momentum

DORTMUND, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") looks back on an exceptionally successful "BVB Japan Tour 2026." After seven intensive days in Japan, BVB has set new benchmarks across all relevant key performance indicators — from fan engagement and media reach to commercial activation — impressively underscoring the strategic importance of the Japanese market for the club.

Over 70,000 Direct Fan Contacts

During the tour, more than 70,000 fans came into direct contact with Borussia Dortmund -whether at stadiums, public training sessions, the Fan Embassy, or partner meet-and-greets. The enormous response demonstrates the sustainably growing interest in the Bundesliga, and in BVB in particular, within the Japanese market.

Social media: 100 million reach, 300,000 new followers

BVB's digital presence reached new heights during the tour, with a reach of over 100 million and 300,000 new followers across BVB's relevant social media channels. Sentiment across all channels was consistently positive. These figures underscore the club's growing global appeal and the effectiveness of its international communications strategy.

TV records in Japan and Germany

The match against FC Tokyo attracted around 160,000 unique users on the Japanese streaming service Abema TV – a figure that exceeded the platform's previous highest Bundesliga viewership by 60 per cent. At the same time, an average of 50,000 unique users per match watched the games on the BVB live channels in Germany. In addition, 100 local media representatives were accredited for the match against FC Tokyo and reported live from the stadium – a strong indicator of the media interest in BVB in Japan.

14 commercial partners, 33 activations, PUMA kit launch and merchandise sales

Commercially, the tour was also a resounding success: 14 commercial partners were involved in the tour, resulting in a total of 33 activations – including the highly publicised PUMA kit launch for the new season. Thanks to the team's presence in Japan, 10,000 jerseys were sold across all PUMA & BVB sales channels. The tour thus provided a unique platform for partner brands to showcase themselves to a high-profile Japanese audience.

Legends, meetings & fan club interest

Three BVB legends accompanied the tour and ensured special encounters with local fans. During 51 meetings and activations, discussions took place, relationships were strengthened and new partnerships were initiated. Particularly noteworthy: 10 written enquiries regarding the establishment of an official BVB fan club in Japan were received during the tour – a clear sign of the growing and increasingly organised BVB community in the country.

BVB also supported also the Bundesliga at its "Bundesliga Dream" event, which focused on BVB's presence and successes in Japan over the past 10 years. The event was attended by 20 local and international media representatives, as well as over 80 guests from the worlds of politics, public authorities, sport and business.

World Premiere: World Street Series in Japan

As the third international host of the World Street Series, Japan made a particularly striking statement: the world's largest projection mapping, covering 14,000 square metres, was realised as a spectacular event and picked up by more than 30 Japanese media outlets. Borussia Dortmund became the first non-Japanese brand to appear in this format — a statement of BVB's international brand strength.

First Investor Relations Roadshow in Japan

On the occasion of the BVB Japan Tour 2026, an Investor Relations Roadshow was held in Tokyo for the first time, supported by Nomura, with dialogue conducted with "growth value" investors. The roadshow achieved its objective of positioning Borussia Dortmund as a transparent, capital-market-oriented entity in the awareness of relevant institutional investors in Japan.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA