BYAH Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Park Ha Biological Technology Co. (BYAH) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 28, 2026

Sections 11 and 12 of the Securities Act are at the center of allegations that Park Ha's December 2024 registration statement omitted that its 1,200,000-share, sub-5% public float was structured to enable a pump-and-dump scheme that ended in a 93% single-session collapse.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: BYAH). You may be affected if you purchased BYAH ordinary shares between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025; lost money on your BYAH investment; or acquired shares in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

The IPO priced at $4.00 per share and raised approximately $4.8 million. Shares reached an intraday high of $41.49 on July 7, 2025, then closed at $2.99 on July 8, 2025, a decline of approximately 93%, or roughly $38.02 per share, erasing more than $1 billion in market capitalization. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by September 28, 2026.

The Alleged Registration Statement Misrepresentations

The action, pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, asserts claims under Sections 11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As pleaded, the December 27, 2024 prospectus described the Company's skincare and cosmetics franchise operations, while subsequent disclosures reported 39 franchisees as of April 30, 2025, while the lawsuit alleges that the offering structure itself allegedly created the conditions for coordinated price manipulation.

What the Registration Statement Allegedly Misrepresented

That only 1,200,000 of 26,200,000 total ordinary shares were sold to the public, leaving a float of less than 5%, which plaintiffs allege was intentionally structured to enable manipulation

was intentionally structured to enable manipulation That insiders retained more than 95% of outstanding shares, with controlling voting power concentrated in a single holding entity

That risk factor language describing "extreme stock price run-ups" among small-float IPOs allegedly presented a hypothetical possibility rather than a known, existing scheme

presented a hypothetical possibility rather than a known, existing scheme That the offering documents allegedly omitted any reference to fraudulent promotional activity in social media forums and messaging groups

omitted any reference to fraudulent promotional activity in social media forums and messaging groups That an implied enterprise valuation of approximately $96 million at IPO allegedly bore no relation to the more than $1 billion market capitalization reached six months later

IPO Due Diligence and Alleged Defendant Motivation

Plaintiffs allege the underwriters and auditor named in the action had the ability and opportunity to review the registration statement and prospectus before filing. The complaint contends the offering documents lacked a reasonable basis at the time of effectiveness.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations, and Securities Act claims tied to an offering document can proceed on a different footing than fraud claims. Here the complaint challenges what the prospectus said, and did not say, about a public float of under 5%." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BYAH Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BYAH investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BYAH stock or securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the BYAH lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 28, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What court was the BYAH class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: How much did BYAH stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 93%, a decline of roughly $38.02 per share, closing at $2.99 on July 8, 2025 after an artificial price surge that the complaint alleges was driven by a fraudulent promotional scheme. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BYAH shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com