BYAH Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

A securities class action traces a seven-month sequence from Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd.'s December 2024 public debut at $4.00 per share to its July 2025 surge above $41.49, followed by a 93% single-session collapse to $2.99 on July 8, 2025, which erased more than $1 billion in market value without any company announcement.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: BYAH) to contact the firm. Those who purchased Park Ha securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

The decline on July 8, 2025 was approximately $38.02 per share, or 93%, from the prior close of $41.01 to $2.99, on volume exceeding 8.9 million shares. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by September 28, 2026.

Chronology of Material Events

The securities action alleges the sequence below shows a rapid rise in BYAH's share price fueled by an undisclosed promotional scheme that was never revealed to investors. What began as a $4.8 million initial public offering ended in a valuation collapse that the complaint contends had nothing to do with the Company's actual skincare operations, as the stock fell 93% in a single trading session without any contemporaneous company explanation.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

December 27, 2024: The IPO Prospectus is issued, offering 1,200,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 for gross proceeds of approximately $4.8 million against 26,200,000 shares outstanding.

The IPO Prospectus is issued, offering 1,200,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 for gross proceeds of approximately $4.8 million against 26,200,000 shares outstanding. December 30, 2024: Trading opens on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol PHH.

Trading opens on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol PHH. June 6 through June 16, 2025: Daily trading volume averages roughly 328,000 shares, according to the securities action.

Daily trading volume averages roughly 328,000 shares, according to the securities action. June 18, 2025: Recipients in promotional chat groups are allegedly instructed to begin buying PHH shares, as claimed in the complaint.

Recipients in promotional chat groups are instructed to begin buying PHH shares, as claimed in the complaint. June 30, 2025: Shares close at $34.99 on volume of 564,000, with no corresponding corporate announcement, financial release, or operational milestone.

Shares close at $34.99 on volume of 564,000, with no corresponding corporate announcement, financial release, or operational milestone. July 7, 2025: Shares reach an intraday high of $41.49 and close at $41.01, implying a market capitalization above $1 billion.

Shares reach an intraday high of $41.49 and close at $41.01, implying a market capitalization above $1 billion. July 8, 2025: Shares close at $2.99, a 93% single-session decline, with no press release or statement from the Company addressing the trading.

Shares close at $2.99, a 93% single-session decline, with no press release or statement from the Company addressing the trading. July 10, 2025: The Company files a Form S-8 registering an additional 4,500,000 ordinary shares under an amended incentive plan.

July 8, 2025 — Collapse Without Explanation

What distinguishes this chronology is the silence at its center. The securities action alleges that the Company never acknowledged the extraordinary trading pattern in any subsequent filing or release, and that its Prospectus risk language described low-float volatility only as a hypothetical possibility rather than disclosing that PHH shares were allegedly already the vehicle of a coordinated promotional scheme. The escalation continued afterward: on August 25, 2025, the sole independent director appointed after the IPO resigned, and on October 24, 2025, the Company announced a ticker change from PHH to BYAH.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. Here, the complaint alleges that a stock rose tenfold from its $4.00 offering price without any corresponding corporate development, and that shareholders received no company explanation when the price collapsed 93% in a single day." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BYAH Lawsuit

Q: When did Park Ha Biological Technology allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from December 27, 2024 to July 8, 2025. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures and events revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: How much did BYAH stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 93%, a decline of about $38.02 per share, when the stock collapsed on July 8, 2025 to close at $2.99 following what the complaint alleges was an artificial price surge created through fraudulent promotion. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the BYAH class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my BYAH shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution, depending on the court schedule and case developments.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com