BYAH Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: BYAH) securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025 (the "Class Period"). The Company traded under ticker symbol "PPH" until October 28, 2025.

The lawsuit alleges that Park Ha was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media misinformation and individuals impersonating financial professionals, and that the Company failed to adequately disclose risks associated with the alleged scheme.

Park Ha develops and sells skincare and cosmetics products under the "Park Ha" brand and operates franchise beauty stores in China through an online-to-offline ("O2O") business model.

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may have legal rights and should contact Robbins LLP for information about seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Park Ha Sued?

According to the complaint, Park Ha was allegedly subjected to a pump-and-dump and market manipulation scheme involving social-media-based misinformation and individuals allegedly impersonating financial professionals.

The lawsuit alleges that Park Ha and certain defendants failed to adequately disclose material risks associated with the alleged market manipulation and fraudulent promotion activity.

According to plaintiff, defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) Park Ha was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals;

(2) Park Ha's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price;

(3) Park Ha's IPO was intentionally structured with an extremely low public float to enable the manipulation scheme; and

(4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about PHH's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did BYAY Stock Collapse?

This complaint alleges that the collapse of Park Ha's stock followed an artificial price surge created through fraudulent stock promotions conducted immediately after the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"). Park Ha's stock price increased from its IPO price of $4.00 to an all-time high of $41.49 on July 7, 2025, despite the absence of any material corporate developments or legitimate business prospects to justify such an enormous spike.

Investigations and public reports have revealed Park Ha's stock was utilized in a market manipulation and "pump-and-dump" promotional scheme, with impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touting Park Ha's in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.

According to the complaint, Park Ha's stock experienced a dramatic collapse on July 8, 2025. The Company's market value allegedly declined 93% in a single trading day, with the stock closing at $2.99 per share, wiping out more than $1 billion in market capitalization in a single trading session.

Who May Be Eligible?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BYAH) securities during the applicable Class Period.

If you purchased Park Ha stock during this period and suffered investment losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

If you want to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, reach out to Robbins LLP for information.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Park Ha class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Park Ha was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme and that the Company failed to adequately disclose material risks associated with that activity.

Why did BYAH stock crash?

According to the complaint, Park Ha experienced a dramatic collapse on July 8, 2025, after the alleged market manipulation and fraudulent promotion risks became apparent. The stock fell approximately 93% in a single day.

What is the alleged Park Ha pump-and-dump scheme?

According to the complaint, Park Ha was allegedly targeted by a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media misinformation and individuals allegedly impersonating financial professionals.

Who can participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased Park Ha securities during the applicable Class Period may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the litigation is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery, defendants pay fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Park Ha securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP