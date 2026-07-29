Robbins LLP Urges PLNT Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Planet Fitness, Inc. to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2026

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) common stock between November 6, 2025 and May 5, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that Planet Fitness made materially false or misleading statements regarding its membership growth, marketing strategy, pricing initiatives, and long-term financial outlook.

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may have legal rights and should be aware of the September 14, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Planet Fitness Sued?

The complaint alleges that Planet Fitness misled investors regarding the Company's growth prospects and its ability to achieve the financial targets it presented to the market.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period the Company:

overstated its ability to implement a nationwide increase in the price of its Black Card membership;

created the impression that it had reliable visibility into future membership growth, revenue, and sales trends;

represented that its existing marketing strategy could continue driving new memberships while reducing marketing expenses;

minimized the risks associated with seasonality, weather conditions, competition, and broader macroeconomic factors; and

failed to disclose that its long-term growth projections depended on assumptions that were allegedly no longer achievable without significant changes to its marketing strategy and pricing plans.

The complaint alleges that investors purchased Planet Fitness stock at artificially inflated prices because these material risks were not fully disclosed.

What Happened?

On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

According to the complaint, the Company disclosed that:

its important peak membership sign-up season had begun more slowly than expected;

full-year 2026 guidance was significantly reduced;

expected same-store sales growth was lowered from 4%–5% to approximately 1% ;

to approximately ; the Company withdrew the three-year growth framework it had introduced only six months earlier; and

management paused the planned nationwide rollout of the Black Card membership price increase to focus on rebuilding membership growth.

Planet Fitness attributed these results to a marketing campaign that failed to resonate with its core customers, as well as competitive, macroeconomic, and weather-related factors.

Following these disclosures, Planet Fitness stock fell from $63.96 per share on May 6, 2026, to $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026—a decline of approximately 31.2% in a single trading day.

Who May Be Eligible?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) common stock between November 6, 2025 and May 5, 2026.

If you purchased Planet Fitness shares during this period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of all members of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to participate in any potential recovery. Investors who choose not to seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later results in a settlement or judgment.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 14, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Planet Fitness class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Planet Fitness failed to disclose material information concerning its ability to sustain membership growth, successfully implement a nationwide Black Card price increase, execute its marketing strategy, and achieve its long-term financial projections.

Why did Planet Fitness stock fall in May 2026?

According to the complaint, the Company reported weaker-than-expected membership trends, significantly reduced its fiscal 2026 guidance, lowered expected same-store sales growth, withdrew its long-term growth plan, and paused the planned national rollout of its Black Card price increase. Following these disclosures, the stock declined by approximately 31%.

Who can participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased Planet Fitness common stock between November 6, 2025 and May 5, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the litigation is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors pay no attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. Defendants pay costs if there is a recovery in favor of shareholders.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Planet Fitness securities class action may submit an inquiry through the Robbins LLP website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Strong corporate governance isn't just good business, it's essential to maintaining investor trust. We believe fiduciaries should be accountable for their decisions and that shareholders deserve honesty, transparency, and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP