DUBAI, UAE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its Trade & Hold $TRUMP campaign, offering eligible participants the opportunity to share up to 100,000 USDT in rewards and compete for a luxury VIP experience at the 2026 Football Finals.

Running from June 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. UTC through June 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. UTC, the campaign rewards users who trade eligible Spot and Perpetual Futures pairs while maintaining qualifying $TRUMP token holdings in their Unified Trading Account (UTA).

Bybit Launches Trade & Hold $TRUMP Campaign Featuring $100,000 Prize Pool and VIP Football Finals Experience

Participants will be ranked based on total eligible trading volume accumulated during the campaign period. The top 50 users who meet the corresponding $TRUMP holding requirements for their final ranking position will share a prize pool of up to 100,000 USDT. In addition to USDT rewards, select top-ranked participants will receive exclusive physical prizes.

The campaign's grand prize will be awarded to the top-ranked participant and includes a three-day luxury VIP package for the 2026 Football Finals, valued at approximately $100,000. The package features access to a private suite for the July 19 championship match in New Jersey, a three-night stay at the St. Regis New York, luxury chauffeured transportation throughout the weekend, premium dining experiences, a private gala dinner, elite after-party access and additional exclusive experiences.

Participants finishing between second and 16th place will receive a limited-edition $TRUMP Coin Club merchandise set, including a $TRUMP Coin Club sneaker and watch.

The VIP experience will be issued by $TRUMP Coin Club. Featuring $TRUMP Coin Club for this Football Finals campaign, Bybit is providing users with access to compete for exclusive VIP experiences and rewards. The football finals viewing experience is organized independently and is not sponsored by, affiliated with, endorsed by or otherwise associated with FIFA, any national football association, any tournament organizing committee or any governing body associated with the FIFA World Cup™ tournament.

USDT rewards will be distributed to winners' Bybit Funding Accounts within 20 working days after the campaign concludes. Merchandise prizes will be shipped within 30 days after recipients provide and verify the required shipping information.

As with all digital asset activities, token prices remain subject to market fluctuations. The campaign does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation or an endorsement of any digital asset. Participants are required to comply with Bybit's Terms of Service throughout the campaign period. More detailed information is available on the website.

The campaign further underscores Bybit's collaboration with $TRUMP Coin Club, bringing exclusive community experiences and rewards to eligible users.

Disclaimer: The campaign is open exclusively to eligible Bybit users with a Unified Trading Account. Institutional users, market makers, Pro users and affiliates are not eligible to participate. Participants from restricted jurisdictions, including the European Economic Area, are excluded from the promotion.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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