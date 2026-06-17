Byte Federal Announces Successful Launch of Custom-Built Integration Supporting BurraPay's Historic Entry into America's Regulated Gaming Market

VENICE, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Byte Federal, Inc. is excited to announce the integration of our payment and exchange services with BurraPay, the first cryptocurrency payments processor to operate inside Nevada's regulated gaming market. Byte Federal is enabling BurraPay's secure, compliant cryptocurrency transactions within licensed casino and sportsbook environments - a barrier that, until now, has kept digital assets entirely out of the regulated U.S. gaming ecosystem.

BurraPay announced its U.S. debut last week with its first client, Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas, home of The World's Largest Sportsbook. On June 4th, the platform processed the first legal cryptocurrency-funded sports wager in Nevada history.

"The Nevada Gaming Control Board's willingness to engage with compliant crypto infrastructure reflects the forward-thinking regulatory leadership that has kept Nevada at the forefront of the global gaming industry for decades," said Luke Millanta, CTO and Co-Founder of BurraPay. "Nevada has set a blueprint. Our focus now is to continue working directly with regulators in other jurisdictions to replicate that - giving them full visibility into our compliance framework and the proven infrastructure we've deployed with Byte Federal, so they can move forward with confidence." Players wishing to fund their wagering activity using cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, can now do so by visiting the sportsbook at Circa Las Vegas.

28% of U.S. adults own cryptocurrency and nearly half of all global crypto holders use digital assets for gambling. Yet billions in wagering volume has been flowing offshore to unregulated operators - outside the consumer protections, outside the tax base, outside the rules. BurraPay built the compliance-first platform to bring that activity onshore. Byte Federal provides the purpose-built exchange layer to make it run.

"This is what we've been building toward since 2016: digital assets that aren't just held, but used. A patron walking into a Las Vegas sportsbook and funding a wager with Bitcoin, fully compliant, fully legal - that's the promise of this technology meeting physical reality. We're proud our infrastructure is part of the stack," said Paul Tarantino, CEO of Byte Federal.

Byte Federal will continue working alongside BurraPay as it signs new operators, expands into additional jurisdictions on a state-by-state basis, and scales to meet growing demand - with BurraPay now approved in five key gaming states across the U.S. "Earlier this month, a patron walked into a Las Vegas casino and funded a sports wager with Bitcoin. That has never happened before. That's what a compliance-first platform makes possible. Byte Federal's exchange solution is key to making this work, and as BurraPay expands into every state in the country, they'll be right there with us," said Millanta.

And the opportunity doesn't stop with gaming: Byte Federal is already in talks with other industries about facilitating custom builds tailored to their unique needs.

About Byte Federal

Byte Federal, Inc., is a Florida Corporation established in 2016 and headquartered in Venice, Florida. Byte Federal is a vertically integrated FinTech company controlling its entire software and hardware stack. Operating in the financial services space, the Company provides customers with the ability to buy, sell, swap, self-custody, and utilize their digital assets for everyday purchases as well as larger ticket items. The Company accomplishes this through an ever-evolving multi-pronged approach. The current service offerings include a Bitcoin ATM Network operating in over 40+ states, a non-custodial wallet ByteVault, and a custodial wallet ByteWallet, that empowers users with true ownership and control over their digital assets, and a payment gateway solution ByteConnect that enables businesses to accept digital asset payments online or in app via a proprietary API integration and in-store via handheld terminals or tablets. The Company also licenses its operations in other jurisdictions such as Australia and Suriname with the intention to expand globally. Our mission is to make digital assets accessible and usable for everyone.

For more information about Byte Federal and its services, visit https://www.bytefederal.com.

About BurraPay

Founded in 2015, by both Luke Millanta and David Greenslade, BurraPay is a cryptocurrency payments processor focused exclusively on regulated gaming markets. The company provides secure, compliant, and cost-effective infrastructure for integrating cryptocurrency deposits into casino and sportsbook platforms. By combining patented technology with a compliance-first approach, BurraPay enables operators to unlock new revenue streams while meeting the requirements of licensed gaming regulators.

For more information about BurraPay and its services, visit https://burrapay.com/.

SOURCE Byte Federal Inc.